Sahar Education to Celebrate Resilience of Afghan Women with Gala Event in Seattle

Sahar Education, a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Afghan women and girls, is thrilled to announce an upcoming gala event to mark the resilience of Afghan women during 1,125 days without access to secondary and higher education. The event will take place on October 10, 2024, from 6 pm to 9 pm at Hugo House, located at 1634 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122.

Esteemed speakers for the evening include Meetra Alokozay, Executive Director of Sahar Education, and Shogofa Amini, Program Manager will join a special guest, TBA. The evening will feature a rich program including an Afghan buffet, a complimentary cocktail per ticket, a full paid bar, traditional Afghan music, and a henna station. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in an auction featuring one-of-a-kind items.

Founded in 2009 by Julia Bolz, Sahar Education has been a beacon of hope, successfully operating programs such as Stealth Sisters, Underground TechSheroes, Threads of Hope, and Men as Partners in Change. These initiatives have served as crucial platforms for education and empowerment amid the challenging conditions in Afghanistan.

Event Highlights:

– Afghan Buffet: A taste of Afghanistan’s rich culinary heritage.

– Cocktails & Full Bar: Enjoy a complimentary cocktail with your ticket, and a selection of drinks at the bar.

– Traditional Music & Henna: Experience the cultural beauty of Afghanistan through music and art.

– Auction: Bid on unique items and experiences.

– Inspiring Talks: Hear from leaders making a real difference in the lives of Afghan women and girls.

This gala not only celebrates the unyielding spirit of Afghan women but also aims to raise support for Sahar Education’s continued efforts to defy the Taliban by empowering girls and enlightening young men.

Tickets and Support:

For tickets, sponsorship, and support opportunities, please visit our website or contact us at info@sahareducation.org. Join us in supporting a future where Afghan women and girls can achieve their full potential despite adversity.

About Sahar Education:

Sahar Education partners with grassroots organizations to create educational opportunities and safe learning spaces for Afghan girls and women, empowering them to contribute to peaceful, thriving communities. With a legacy of building, repairing, and equipping over 40 schools, Sahar has touched the lives of over 250,000 students, facing the challenges head-on with resilience and hope.

Join us as we stand with Afghan women, celebrating their courage and looking forward to a future filled with education and empowerment.