Oakter Raises the Bar with the launch of Mini UPS Pro, Priced at Only 1899 INR

Oakter, a leading provider of innovative consumer electronics has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Mini UPS Pro. Tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s remote workforce, the Mini UPS Pro promises uninterrupted power backup for essential devices, ensuring seamless connectivity during power outages.

The Mini UPS Pro boasts a powerful 2600 mAh EV Grade lithium-ion battery, delivering a remarkable 8 hours of backup. Equipped with LED On/Off indicators, customers can easily monitor power status. With an output of 12 V and up to 3 Ampere current, it accommodates various devices, including WiFi routers, CCTV cameras, and DTH set-top boxes. The inclusion of a dual-pin connector further ensures compatibility with a wide range of 12 V devices. Additionally, the product comes with a generous 12-month warranty, offering peace of mind to consumers.

Commenting on the launch of Mini UPS Pro, XX of Oakter stated, “In the age of remote work, consistent internet connectivity is non-negotiable. The Mini UPS Pro notably eliminates the inconvenience of interrupted online meetings and router restarts during power fluctuations. Whether it’s a sudden blackout or a scheduled power backup, users can rely on the Mini UPS Pro to keep their essential devices running smoothly, facilitating uninterrupted workflow and communication. We are confident that, similar to its predecessor, Mini UPS – a best-selling product on Amazon, this iteration will be embraced by users for its reliability and convenience”

The Mini UPS Pro features a newly optimized Printed Circuit Board (PCB), meticulously designed to boost overall performance and efficiency in tandem with the upgraded battery capacity. As quality has always been a hallmark of Oakter products, the Mini UPS Pro is no exception to that, from Battery,Plastics, PCB and LEDs all go through their unique tests before dispatching safely to consumers. Moreover, installation remains quick and hassle-free, requiring only 2-3 minutes, just like the previous model.

The Mini UPS Pro is priced competitively, starting from 1899 INR, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers. Available pan India through leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Oakter’s official website, customers can conveniently purchase the Mini UPS Pro and experience uninterrupted power backup firsthand.