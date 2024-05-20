KGeN channels the passion of the Next Gen Kolkata in blockchain and gaming

Kratos Gaming Network (KGeN), a leading community driven web3 platform, hosted an exciting meetup in Kolkata on Saturday to educate and empower the new generation of gamers about Web3 gaming and its associated benefits including income opportunities and alternate careers.

The event attracted around 70+ enthusiastic students from Kolkata, average age ranging around 21, who were eager to learn about this technology given that blockchain is the future. The aim was to share the potential from the space as a viable career path. The highlight of the event was the interaction with Swastik Ghosh, a 21-year-old Bachelor of Management Studies student from Kolkata started his journey as a casual gamer and became a prominent figure in the web3 gaming industry. His transformation from a casual gamer to a clan chief is a huge inspiration to the aspiring gamers, highlighting that with dedication and hard work. He incorporated the soul of the city’s art, creativity and following his passion of gaming beyond regular education with the help of KGeN and showed it’s possible to turn a pastime into a thriving career.

Similarly, another leaderboard legend, Samim, a 24 year old helping his father with the business joined KGeN in November 2023 by starting with his own clan of just two members, his passion, leadership and skills quickly attracted more players, leading to rapid growth. The creative and heritage side which the city is known for has influenced the youngsters to change their passion of gaming into reality and a way to earn.

He amongst similar others shared their experiences and talked about how they harnessed web3 gaming as an alternate income option. Through these events like gamer meetups, KGeN aims to educate young people about blockchain gaming’s potential for careers, income, personal growth or just simply, a side hustle everyone aspires for these days. They will carry out college competitions and discussions with experts and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to explore the future of gaming and blockchain as viable career options dispelling parental and other misconceptions about gaming careers, especially in web3 tech space.

Harsha Nandi, the leaderboard legend, credits KGeN for his financial independence, as it was the first web3 gaming platform where he could earn money through playing different blockchain games. He wants to explore more opportunities with KGeN for his successful gaming career.

Ishank Gupta, Elder Member Council, Kratos Gaming Network, said, “Kratos Gaming Network is thrilled to host our Kolkata meetup, empowering the next generation of gamers to explore the vast opportunities in Web3 gaming. We’re dedicated to educating students on how to transform their gaming skills into lucrative careers and side hustles, unlocking new paths for income and personal growth”.

KGeN has created the Proof-of-Gamer (PoG) engine, the largest pool of immutable data of gamers making it the world’s largest gamer reputation program. The reputation program which empowers gamers like Animesh by recognizing their skills and allowing them to own their data and utilising gaming as a rewarding pursuit. This program fosters a supportive environment where gamers can build successful careers based on their passion and talent.

It’s a new dawn for gamers with India’s digital landscape rapidly evolving and blockchain poised to be the future, KGeN’s campaign empowers students to explore alternative career options within the gaming industry. Events like this one pave the way for a future where gaming is not just a hobby, but a legitimate path to success.