Daniel E. Kaplan Supports OneFamily in Aid Efforts

As a monthly supporter of OneFamily, Daniel E. Kaplan joins, ‘The Family’ and commits to the rehabilitation and aid of Israeli terror victims.

Daniel E. Kaplan, a distinguished insurance and investing executive, has announced his new philanthropic commitment to OneFamily, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting victims of terrorism. Kaplan lends his support to aid in the rehabilitation and recovery efforts of terror victims and their families.

Through his continued contributions, Kaplan aims to foster a stronger community and provide vital support to those most in need. This initiative aligns with his long-standing values of community service and ethical leadership in the financial sector.

“I am deeply honored to support OneFamily and the incredible work they do. As someone who believes in the power of community and support, it is my privilege to contribute to their efforts in assisting families affected by profound hardships,” said Daniel E. Kaplan.

OneFamily has been at the forefront of offering financial, emotional, and legal support to victims of terrorism since its inception. Kaplan’s monthly support will directly benefit the assortment of programs and services aimed at rehabilitation, empowering individuals and families to rebuild their lives.

Daniel E. Kaplan, an insurance and investing executive, has achieved resounding success and ethical excellence throughout his career. A top-tier economics graduate, Kaplan has become an influential figure in both New York City’s and Miami’s financial landscapes. His professional life is complemented by his passions for aviation, sports, coaching, and public speaking, setting a gold standard in financial practice.

