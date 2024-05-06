The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Cartel Investigations: A Blueprint for Defense LIVE Webcast

Event Summary:

Cartel investigations are high-stakes, complex legal matters. If you or your company are facing scrutiny for potential cartel activity, its crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the investigative process and your defense options.

Join our speakers in this CLE webcast as they provide you with a roadmap for navigating cartel investigations effectively. Our expert speakers will break down the key stages of an investigation, from initial inquiries to potential resolutions, and equip you with the knowledge and tools to protect your legal and financial interests.

Key Topics:

– Identifying the Red Flags

– Understanding the Investigative Process

– Building a Strong Defens0065

– Cooperation vs. Non-Cooperation

– Negotiating Resolutions

– Protecting Your Rights

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Georgia Tzifa

Counsel

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP

Kathryn Lloyd

Senior Associate

Mayer Brown International LLP

Jindrich Kloub

Partner

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

James W. Attridge

Partner

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

Contact:

Therese Lumbao

Director, Account Management & Member Services

The Knowledge Group, LLC

info ( @ ) theknowledgegroup dot org

###