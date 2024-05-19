Hong Kong – Therapy assists child development

Therapy assists child development *********************************



The Hospital Authority’s Occupational Therapy Department offers tailored activities to help children with special learning needs enhance their fine motor co-ordination and improve their performance in tasks such as handwriting.

News.gov.hk spoke to representatives from the Hospital Authority to learn more about the services provided, and to a Primary Three student and his mother about how his handwriting, co-ordination, strength and endurance have improved under training.

The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (May 19) in text and video format.