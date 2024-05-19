Hong Kong – 27th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles open May 20 to 23

27th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles open May 20 to 23 ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (May 19) reminded members of the public that the 27th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (the scheme) will be open from 10am tomorrow (May 20) to 11.59pm on May 23, and the ballot result will be announced on May 24.



Eligible applicants for the scheme can register for computer balloting through the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk). Successful balloting applicants are required to submit applications for the scheme within the designated date and time randomly allocated by the computer system.