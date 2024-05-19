Tete Contract Extended

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 17, 2024

The Club is pleased to confirm that it has activated the option in Kenny Tetes contract.

Its an option that sees the right-backs deal at Craven Cottage now run until the end of June 2025.

Since arriving at Fulham from Lyon four years ago, Tete has become a firm fan favourite through a series of committed performances, at both ends of the pitch.

Hes registered four goals and eight assists in his 98 appearances for the Whites, but its his one-on-one defending which often gets the best reaction from the Fulham Faithful. His stunning Man of the Match display in our goalless draw at Stamford Bridge is certainly one that lives long in the memory.

Tony Khan said of the extension: Im excited to announce that we have activated the Clubs option to extend Kenny Tetes contract through next season.

Kenny is a great talent and, over the past four years, hes become a key member of our squad, a fan favourite, and an important part of the Fulham family. Were all delighted that hell be with us next season.

Come on Fulham!