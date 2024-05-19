Everton Confirms Contract Offers and Players Leaving

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 17, 2024

Ahead of the final match of the 2024/25 Premier League season at Arsenal on Sunday, the Club can confirm captain Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are to be offered new one-year contracts, while an option to extend Idrissa Gana Gueyes deal until the end of June 2025 has been activated.

Senior players Andre Gomes and Andy Lonergan will leave the Blues when their current contracts expire at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison will return to Villarreal and Leeds United respectively following the conclusion of their season-long loans. Everton will continue dialogue with Leeds over the future of forward Harrison when the Yorkshire clubs current Championship play-off campaign is completed.

Dele, whose current contract also ends next month, will remain with the Club while he continues an intensive rehabilitation programme from a long-term groin injury, which he has recently been undergoing away from Merseyside.

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said: Everyone at the Club thanks Andre and Andy for their service and contribution to Everton.

Andre immersed himself in the Everton values after joining us from Barcelona in 2018 and, rightly, was a popular player with our fans. Andy brought vital experience to our talented group of goalkeepers. Both have been valued members of our ranks, and we wish them the very best for the future.

We also thank Arnaut and Jack for their roles in the progress made by our Mens Senior Team this season under Sean and his coaching staff. We will continue discussions with Leeds regarding Jacks future in the coming weeks.

On Dele, Thelwell added: Deles contract is coming to an end, but our medical team will continue to support him while he completes the intensive rehabilitation programme he is currently undergoing following the operation he had earlier this year. Both Sean and I agree it is important we ensure Deles rehabilitation is not impacted by his contract situation at such a critical point in his recovery.