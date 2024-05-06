New Release “Time Travel Tales Book 10 – Chicago 1893,” Historical Romance Short Story, Free for Three Days

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 6, 2024

I picture visitors being entranced by their first sight of streets lined with electric light bulbs, giving the impression of a White City, says Veronica Sanders.

In Book 10 – Chicago 1893, Veronica Sanders, a master storyteller, skilfully blends facts with historical fiction, action, suspense, and romance for this engaging short story. She transitions her readers from a very uneasy political, social, and economic climate in Europe depicted in Book 9 – Barcelona 1888 – to a more hopeful and energetic venue in the Americas, the White City. Here, the true meaning of the New World is captured for readers in the description of new infrastructure, buildings, electric lighting, and Jackson Park landscaping taking shape for the World Fair (Expo).

Hero Jeds mission, to ensure the security of the Expos, highlights the growth they fostered through increased global trade, commerce, and innovation. Expect nail-biting moments as Jed and his love, Marie, face foes pledged to sabotage the event. Veronica Sanders, in less than 13,000 words, brings to life the sights, sounds, and emotions of this iconic event and her characters in a way that will leave readers spellbound.

This book is currently $0.99 and will be free and available for download from Amazon from 5.7-5.9.24. Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZJRLZ56

This Tale has a 5* rating and has been among the Top 30 Historical Fiction Short Stories (Paid) in the Kindle Store. Heres what one reviewer of Book 10 has said:

A New place and time for the now Ordinary Human Jed. Well for a little while. Marie is starting to get curious. When will she know? Quite the busy duo. F. Siciliano.

About the Author:

Veronica pens tales about time travel and clean romance spiced with action and suspense. In her captivating short stories, she seamlessly intertwines historical fiction with the eternal battle of Light vs. dark. As an energy (Light) worker, Veronica infuses each tale with a unique vibrancy as she transports readers through space and time. She enjoys drinking tea on the deck of her mountain home among the oaks, taking in the view of the verdant valley below, and gaining inspiration for the next short story for her readers.