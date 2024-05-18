Optilogic Launches Cosmic Reach, the Industry’s First Supply Chain Design Solution Tailored to Management Consultants

From large consulting firms to one-person shops, Optilogic Cosmic Reach is the turnkey solution to grow supply chain design consulting practices

The leading supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced the launch of its Cosmic Reach consulting partner solution. Subscribers gain instant access to everything they need to support myriad client use cases, train and deploy design teams, manage services engagements, and create new and sustained revenue streams.

Other supply chain design partnership programs have outdated, unscalable technology, commercial terms that don’t fit limited capital investment budgets, require consultants to pay for partner status, and waste time in administrative functions that take away from client work.

Optilogic’s new subscription-based Cosmic Reach solution was created specifically for supply chain design consultants—from large firms to one-person shops. For the first time, consultants have a turnkey solution to support quick win to large-scale design projects:

Free access to 100% SaaS-based Cosmic Frog supply chain design technology, training, and resources—pay only for billable project time

Enterprise administrative tools for easy management of users, hours, and billing

Ability to create an internal community to build templates and training materials to speed onboarding and skills development

Pathway to unlimited new revenue streams by building tailored apps leveraging Python, the commonly used, versatile, high-level programming language

A single solution combining optimization, simulation, risk scoring, and AI productivity tools to support all client use cases

Live Webinar: Accelerate Supply Chain Design Consulting Revenue in 4 Simple Steps

Tuesday June 4, 11 a.m. U.S. Eastern

Register now to attend or receive recording

“Our partners at Optilogic, and their entire team, have been great to work with,” said John McDermott, senior director of supply chain services and principal at St. Onge. “They have a great product, and even better customer service. We are very happy to have them backing us as we help our clients optimize their supply chains.”

Subscribing to the Optilogic Cosmic Reach consulting partner solution is easy and affordable:

Create a free account and start using immediately Choose from consumption-based or time-based licensing options Share access across a project team or use as an individual Schedule training and project support with Optilogic experts

“Consultants need access to the technology even before projects begin,” said Optilogic founder Don Hicks. “So, we’ve made our supply chain design tools available for no money down so you can understand it and train on it and then, when you’re ready, use it to make money. That’s when you click ‘on’ and become a customer–and we’ll be there to support you every step of the way.”

To support increased partner activity, Optilogic has hired industry insider Philip Higginbotham as vice president of strategic alliances and channels. Philip brings over 20 years of experience building and advancing technology in support of complex, strategic supply chain issues.

Learn more about the Optilogic Cosmic Reach consulting partner solution and request a call

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk rating on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.