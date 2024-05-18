Intermountain Sevier Valley and Cedar City Hospitals Named Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals

The National Rural Health Association has ranked Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital and Intermountain Cedar City Hospital among the top 20 in the country.

Two Intermountain Health hospitals in Utah have been ranked among the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country for 2024 by the National Rural Health Association.

Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital in Richfield received its fifth such designation since 2016, and Intermountain Cedar City Hospital was named to the list for the ninth consecutive time.

“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our caregivers,” said Eric Packer, president of Intermountain Cedar City Hospital. “This is our ninth time receiving the award, which demonstrates how we can serve rural communities with excellent care for our patients while still focusing on lowering costs as a not-for-profit hospital.”

Intermountain Cedar City Hospital is the only facility nationally to earn this recognition for nine consecutive years.

NRHA selects the top 20 hospitals nationally using the Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, a ranking system created by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The top performing facilities are determined using publicly available hospital data. Patient outcomes and perspectives, quality of care, costs, and financial efficiency are all factors in selection.

“We strive to make sure everyone in our community has access to the highest quality care at an affordable cost,” said Brent Schmidt, president of Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital. “Receiving this award shows that we’re making an impact as a facility and as a health system.”

Both hospitals were recognized during NRHA’s annual Rural Health Conference in New Orleans on May 9, 2024.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.