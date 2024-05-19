Tech Mahindra and IBM to help Enterprises accelerate adoption of trustworthy Generative AI using watsonx

Pune – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 17, 2024

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced they are collaborating with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to help businesses worldwide responsibly accelerate the adoption of generative AI (GenAI). TechM amplifAI0-∞, Tech Mahindras suite of AI offerings and solutions, can integrate with the IBM watsonx AI and data platform with AI Assistants to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises.

Customers can combine the power of IBM watsonx and Tech Mahindras strong AI consulting and engineering skills to access various new GenAI services, frameworks, and solutions architectures. This can allow for the delivery of AI applications, where businesses can access their trusted data and automate processes. This can provide the foundation for customers to build trustworthy AI models and drive explainability to help mitigate risk and bias. It could also promote scalable adoption of AI across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, Organisations are now seeking to implement responsible Artificial Intelligence practices while concurrently revitalising enterprises by integrating GenAI technology. Our work with IBM can help advance digital transformation for organisations, adoption of GenAI, modernisation, and ultimately foster business growth for our global customers.

To help customers enhance business capabilities in AI, Tech Mahindra has a virtual watsonx Centre of Excellence (CoE), which is already in operation. The CoE serves as a co-innovation center, with a specialised team dedicated to optimising the synergies between both organisations and developing unique offerings and solutions based on their strengths. The collaborative offerings and solutions developed could help enterprises accomplish their goals of building machine learning models using open-source frameworks while also enabling them to scale and accelerate the impact of GenAI. These solutions could help organisations responsibly bring efficiency and productivity.

Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem, said, GenAI can be a catalyst for innovation with the potential to unlock new market opportunities when built on a foundation of explainability, transparency, and trust. Our work with Tech Mahindra is expected to expand the reach of watsonx, allowing even more customers to build trustworthy AI as we seek to combine our technology and expertise to support enterprise use cases such as code modernisation, digital labor, and customer service.

The work is in line with Tech Mahindras continuous endeavor to transform enterprises with advanced AI-led offerings and solutions, along with its recent addition of Vision amplifAIer, Ops amplifAIer, Email amplifAIer, Enterprise Knowledge Search offering, Evangelise Pair Programming, and Generative AI Studio. To learn more about TechM amplifAI0-∞ and Tech Mahindras AI offerings and solutions, please visit TechM amplifAI0-∞.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalise on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBMs hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBMs breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBMs long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 145000+ professionals across 70+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design services, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiatives Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit https://techmahindra.com

