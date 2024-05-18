Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference in New York!

Chaired by Madi Weland Solomon, Head of Client Solutions at Graphifi, the conference will provide attendees with a deep dive into practical strategies for effectively managing and leveraging data resources, with a specific focus on taxonomies, ontologies, and knowledge graphs.

Interested parties can register their place using the early bird discount at: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-new-york-2024

Key Discussion Areas include :

Taxonomy development and management

Creating ontologies to enhance data understanding

Practical applications of Knowledge Graphs

Utilizing NLP, Machine Learning, and AI techniques

Evolving roles in data management and analysis

This conference is essential for data managers seeking to stay ahead in the age of AI. Whether professionals are Information Professionals, DAM Managers, Data Managers, Knowledge Organizers, Data Architects, Taxonomists, or Ontologists, this event offers invaluable insights and strategies to enhance data management practices.

The Semantic Data 2024 conference in New York serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, community building, and professional development in the rapidly evolving field of semantic data and related technologies.

To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit:

Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology and Knowledge Graphs

October 23, 2024

New York, USA

New York Hilton Midtown Hotel

#SemanticDataNY #SemanticData2024

