Hong Kong – LCSD welcomes public to join free programmes of Performing Arts Fun Day 2024 (with photos)

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department will present the Performing Arts Fun Day 2024 to be held at the Sha Tin Town Hall (STTH), the Tuen Mun Town Hall (TMTH) and the Tsuen Wan Town Hall (TWTH) from 2pm on May 12, 19 and June 2 (Sundays) respectively. Members of the public are welcome to visit and enjoy the performances and fringe activities presented by various talented local young artists, and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the performing arts.

The Performing Arts Fun Day 2024 in the three venues will cover music, dance, theatre, and contemporary circus acts. A cappella group Boonfaysau will perform both original and arranged works of different styles. Arts group TS Crew will offer a contemporary dance and circus performance infused with elements of kung fu, Cantonese opera, dragon dance and lion dance, etc. The Class 7A Drama Group will stage “The Gallants”, leading audiences to enter the world of Chinese classical literature. Dance group La P en V Innovative Dance Platform will present three original dance works.

Different fascinating fringe activities will also be held at the three fun days, including the digitalised visual magic and mind reading performance “In Your Sight, In Your Mind” by local magician Zenneth Kok. In the STTH, members of the public can enjoy the ancient Chinese dance performance by the Hong Kong Dance Company, an interactive theatre experience “Pet Pet Superman” by the Radiant Theatre, a Cantonese opera appreciation activity for families by the Cantonese Opera Advancement Association, an interactive drama “Great Stories Fly High” by Hong Kong Theatre Works and an exhibition of props, costumes and photos of recent productions by the four above-mentioned venue partners. In the TMTH, there will be a theatrical performance, “With Love”, by POP Theatre, a performance of a Cantonese opera excerpt from “Chastising the Princess” and a Cantonese opera workshop by the Glory Chinese Opera Institute, as well as a performance of a musical excerpt from “Teresa” and a theatre workshop for families by the Spring-Time Experimental Theatre. In the TWTH, there will be the “Hong Kong Youth Jazz Collective – Jazz Appreciation Concert” presented by Count-In Music and an interactive theatre, “Journey to the West”, and a post-performance workshop by Ming Ri Institute for Arts Education.

Admission to all programmes is free with limited places available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for the fringe activities will be available at the enquiry counter of the respective venues on the event day from noon while stocks last. For details, please visit the websites of the STTH (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/stth/programmes/funday2024.html), the TMTH (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/tmth/performingartsfunday2024.html) and the TWTH (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/twth/programmes/performingartsfunday2024.html).