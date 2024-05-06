Hong Kong – Adjustment of parking fees of government public car parks managed by TD

Adjustment of parking fees of government public car parks managed by TD ***********************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (May 6) announced that the parking fees of 11 government public car parks under its management will be increased with effect from June 1.

“In considering the adjustment of parking fees of the 11 government public car parks, the TD has taken into account several factors, including the charges of nearby public car parks, public acceptability and the utilisation of the government car parks,” a spokesman for the TD said.

The 11 car parks are Kennedy Town Car Park, Rumsey Street Car Park, Star Ferry Car Park, City Hall Car Park, Tin Hau Car Park, Shau Kei Wan Car Park, Aberdeen Car Park, Sheung Fung Street Car Park, Wong Tai Sin Car Park, Kwai Fong Car Park and Tsuen Wan Car Park.

Unless otherwise indicated, the adjustment of parking fees of the 11 car parks is summarised as follows:



Vehicle type Hourly rate Day park Night park Monthly parking (Note) Private car/van +$1 +$10 +$5 +$150 Coach/goods vehicle +$1 — +$5 — Motorcycle — +$2 +$1 +$40 Taxi — — — +$70

Note: The quarterly parking fees will be adjusted according to the increase rate of monthly parking fees.

For details of the new parking fees, please refer to the Annex or visit the TD’s website (www.td.gov.hk/en/transport_in_hong_kong/parking/carparks).

The car park operators will put up notices inside the car parks in advance to inform motorists of the fee adjustments.