BAFTA announces over £125,000 in grants to 69 talented creatives to help kickstart their careers

58 emerging creatives from low socio-economic backgrounds across Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland to receive Prince William BAFTA Bursaries.

11 creatives to benefit from a new bursary fund launched in collaboration with the Refugee Journalism Project

BAFTA announcedover 125,000 in grants have been awarded to 69talented creatives to support their career development in the screen arts.

This year, grants of up to 2,000 each have been made available to 58 emerging creatives including production assistants, costumer designers, writers, game designers, and camera and sound trainees to help them progress in their respective crafts. The grants will go towards essential costs such as driving lessons, specialist equipment, training and relocation costs that might otherwise lock talented people out of a screen arts career.

The Prince William BAFTA Bursary scheme is named in honour of BAFTAs President. Kickstarted with the support of film director Paul Greengrass, it is now in its fourth year. More information can be foundhere.Every year, BAFTA also awards scholarships, with recipients to be announced in the autumn.

For the first time, BAFTA is also awarding grants to individualswho have been forcibly displaced in collaboration with the Refugee Journalism Project. 30,000 in funding has been awarded to 11 recipients including journalists, editors, directors and videographers.

The Refugee Journalism Project builds on BAFTAs recent work with Counterpoint Arts highlighting the importance of authentic portrayals of refugees on-screen, including recent events with BAFTA award-winning filmmaker and activist Hassan Akkad, a masterclass with BAFTA award-winning director Waad al-Kateab, and Introduction to Filmmaking workshops with Deadbeat Films.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said:Supporting the next generation of talent is an essential part of our mission. The Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund is a fantastically effective way to kick-start careers, particularly for those who face socio and economic inequality. The bursaries are transformative for career starters, enabling them to buy an essential piece of kit, secure training, or in some cases its as simple as getting driving lessons so they can get to set! There is no shortage of potential in our workforce. Unfortunately, the opportunity to act on that potential is all too often limited by financial barriers. So, Im delighted to continue The Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund, thanks to our incredibly generous network of donors and supporters.

Prince William Bursary recipient Kaljeven Singh Lallysaid:BAFTA is such an important part of our industry. Gaining the recognition and support from this bursary is a strong endorsement and provides a great opportunity. The bursary enables the pursuit of my long-term career goals and ambitions which is not easy to prioritise in these especially trying times for our industry. It helps to lift the financial burden in focussing on progressing towards that end goal.

This years Prince William BAFTA Bursary recipients include:

Theresa Aghaizu, Production Assistant

Naveed Amiri, Assistant Producer

Sakky Barnor, Editor

Mariella Bucci, Costume Trainee

Taylor Clarke, Electrical Trainee

Imogen Cowan, Sound Trainee

Molly Dennis, Assistant Producer

Oran Dunn, Filmmaker & Actor

Jade Fabiyi, Production Assistant

Rebs Fisher-Jackson, Writer/Director & Script Supervisor

Shanine Gallagher, Junior Video Production Assistant

Holly Glover, Second Assistant Editor

Konadu Gyamfi, Director, Writer & Producer

Teleri Hughes, Actor, Writer & Director

Sam Hume, Writer & Producer

Harley Jenkins, Principal Costume Trainee

Jere Kadi, Production Runner

Diggy Kakoty, Camera Trainee

Cameron Keywood, Game Designer

Sabab Khan, Director of Photography/Camera Operator

Nikki Khosrowpour, Production Runner

Jasmine Lindemann, Film Events Producer

Rachel Main, Writer

Carla Martins, Camera Trainee

Carie Martyn, Art Department Trainee

Obediah Mayamona, Writer, Director & Actor

Rachael McDonald, Assistant Media Scheduler

Tasha Middleton, Costume Designer

Millie Morgan, Production & Development Assistant Producer

Emily Morus-Jones, TV Puppeteer & Puppet Maker

Kristiina Oja, Script Supervisor

Bianca Parris, Lighting Trainee

Phoebe Riley, Costume Maker

Paul Roberts, Writer

Jameel Shariff, Assistant Producer

Kaljeven Singh Lally, Assistant Editor

Sharon Srensen, Character Animator

Charmaine Stewart, Art Department Assistant

Sofia Tattum, Second Assistant Camera

Lauren Taylor, Art Department Trainee

Daniella Timperley, Base Production Assistant

Lindsay Walker, Filmmaker

Ryan Warrender, Second Assistant Sound

Max Webster, Game Designer

Francesco Zavaglia, Location Assistant/Floor Runner

The recipients of the Refugee Journalism Project Film, Games & Television Bursaries in collaboration with BAFTA include:

Asha Bai, Filmmaker

Ivan Baliuk, Cinematographer

Oleksii Dudarev, Camera Operator

Yuriy Dvizhon , Producer/Director

Karima Jamili, Journalist

Pavlo Kovtun, Director

Viktoriia Levchenko, Photographer/Videographer

Razan Madhoon , Filmmaker

Fatemeh Najafi, Filmmaker

Yaroslav Popov, Filmmaker

Natalia Shabalkina, TV Editor

Partner organisations specialising in inclusive recruitment in the screen industries work with BAFTA to reach a diverse group of bursary applicants, as set outhere.

Last year, BAFTA released a comprehensive new resource titled Invisible Barriers to support hirers, executives and practitioners from talent managers to commissioners, producers and games developer leads, to become more class-aware in their practices. The resource is availablehere.

The Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund is generously supported by the Thompson Family Charitable Trust, Hamish McAlpine, the Zilberman Film Foundation, Peter Samengo-Turner and 5451. We would also like to thank all the generous individuals who pledged their support at the BAFTA Gala 2024.

About BAFTA

BAFTAs mission as a charity is to champion the creative and cultural importance of the screen arts across film, games and television. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round programme oftalent initiatives and learning events that includemasterclasses,lectures, scholarships, bursariesand mentoring schemes in the UKandNorth America, BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new screen talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For more, visitwww.bafta.org. BAFTA is a registered charity (no. 216726).

About the Refugee Journalism Project

The Refugee Journalism Project supports forcibly displaced journalists and media professionals to continue their careers in the UK through training, mentoring and production opportunities. Based at the London College of Communication, the Project offers a programme of activities including workshops, placements and mentoring opportunities to support individuals while developing wider dialogue around refugees in both the media industries and public sphere.