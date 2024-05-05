Summer Is Calling! Secure Your Spot Now for an Unforgettable Fly-Fishing Experience With Fish Rigs

RIGS, a family-owned business in Ouray County, offers guided fly fishing trips to help people experience Colorado’s best fly fishing spots.

Colorado is America’s fly fishing paradise! For those who live here, finding the best rivers and streams for fly-fishing happiness is relatively simple. Coming from out-of-state is often a different story!

RIGS is a full-service fly shop and guide service from Ridgway, CO. For twenty-three years, they have been well-respected outfitters from southwest Colorado, providing guided fly fishing on the Uncompahgre, San Miguel, High Country Cimarron, Curecanti National recreation Area and lower Gunnison River/Gunnison Gorge Wilderness River sections. They pride themselves on being a family business with amazing staff that provide best-in-class guided fly fishing experiences for all. Their full service Fly Shop offers a curated selection of western Colorado’s finest fly goods from the industry’s leading manufactures.

Owners Tim and Heather Patterson say about a day on the river with RIGS, “It’s not just about the fishing, it’s about what you learn from the people you meet. Fishing is just the conduit. We want people to leave with the sentiment – I want to do that again!”

WHY CHOOSE COLORADO FLY FISHING?

Colorado offers more than 9,000 miles of streams to explore, with Ouray County having some of the best locations. Each location offers something unique and fun to try, whether one casts lines into the rapids or a quiet, tranquil location.

The state is committed to conservation and sustainable fishing practices. Colorado has made significant efforts to protect its natural waterways and the fish that inhabit them, ensuring that the ecosystems remain balanced.

There is also the challenge that fly fishing in Colorado represents. It requires a blend of patience and skill with an understanding of the local ecosystem. That’s where RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service can help!

Our Colorado fishing report simplifies finding the best places to pursue trout and other species, while our guided tours, fly fishing guide school, and local knowledge provide an affordable way to maximize outdoor time.

TOP PLACES TO VISIT FOR FLY FISHING IN OURAY COUNTY

Located in the majestic San Juan Mountains, our paradise is a haven for those looking to cast their lines in some of the most tranquil and picturesque waters in the state.

Here are some of the best spots to visit when the urge to do some Colorado fly fishing strikes.

Ridgway State Park.

Located a little north of Ouray, this beautiful location encompasses the Uncompahgre River and the local reservoir. It offers stillwater and river-based fly fishing opportunities. Cimmaron River.

This spot is known for offering rainbow and wild brown trout. The river is narrow and technical, which makes it an exciting challenge for experienced anglers. Canyon Creek.

Our guides can take visitors through the national forest to enjoy a more rustic experience. Native cutthroat trout are here, and the remote location means the odds of running into someone are minimal. Dallas Creek. This area feeds into the reservoir while providing a more secluded fishing experience away from the popular spots.

Fly fishing in Ouray County is as much about the experience and the breathtaking scenery as it is about the catch. RIGS provides the knowledge needed to enjoy each moment out there in our fishing report.

About RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service

Based in Ridgway, RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service was founded in 2001 by Tim Patterson to help others embrace his unwavering love of fly fishing. Tim’s wife Heather is a fourth-generation Colorado native, and they have brought an incredible team together that share the same passion for outdoor adventures. Through partnerships with the US Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Colorado State Parks & Wildlife, each guest can explore diverse waters and personal experiences.