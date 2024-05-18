Future Horizons Presents: “The Grandin Papers” Live and In-Person with Dr. Temple Grandin in Columbia, MO, on June 25, 2024

Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals will shine through in this Live and In-Person conference, which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.

From raising a calf for FFA to designing livestock handling systems all over the world. You will get the benefit of over 50 years of experience in the world of animal welfare.

Hear Temple discuss environmental enrichment for pigs, horse training procedures and their perception of novel objects. Learn the effective stunning methods for cattle and pigs at meat plants, how best to humanely prepare them for slaughter and much more.