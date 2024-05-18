1st Annual Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair to be Held at JK Northway Expo Center

The Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair, organized by a collaborative effort between local government agencies, community organizations, and veteran support groups, will offer a comprehensive range of services tailored specifically to the needs of veterans and their families. Attendees can expect to find many resources under one roof, from healthcare assistance to employment opportunities, education benefits, and housing assistance.

“We are honored to host the 1st Annual Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair and are deeply grateful for the generous support from Celanese Bishop Plant, Sleep Apnea Gurus, and Texas A&M University-Kingsville,” said Orlando Rosa, Co-Chair, Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair Planning Committee & Kleberg County Veterans Service Officer. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to serving those who have served our nation. Our veterans have selflessly served our country, and it is our duty to ensure they have access to the support and resources they need to thrive in civilian life. This Resource Fair shows appreciation for their sacrifices and provides them with the tools for a successful transition to civilian life.”

The event will feature free lunch, informational booths, networking opportunities, giveaways, and presentations from experts in various fields related to Veteran’s services. Free transportation will be provided for Local Veterans who are interested in attending but cannot make the drive. For transportation services, call 361-595-8585. Additionally, representatives from various government agencies, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and local businesses will be on hand to offer guidance and support. Over 75 providers from as far as Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and the RGV have registered to attend and provide resources and services. A complete list can be found on the event’s webpage: http://resourcefair.elapost99.org.

“We encourage all veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, and their families to join us for this important event,” added Mr. Rosa. “Whether you’re seeking assistance with healthcare, employment, education, or any other aspect of civilian life, the Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair is here to help.”

The 1st Annual Kleberg County Veterans Resource Fair will take place on May 22, 2024, from 9:00am to 4:00pm at the JK Northway Expo Center located at 501 E. Escondido Rd, Kingsville, TX 78363. Admission is free, and ample parking will be available on-site. For more information, including a list of participating organizations and event updates, please visit http://resourcefair.elapost99.org or contact the Committee Co-Chairs Apolonio E. Muñoz, III at apoloniomunoz@outlook.com or 361-880-0236 or Orlando Rosa, Kleberg County Veterans Service Officer at orosa@co.kleberg.tx.us or 361-595-8552.