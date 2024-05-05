RWAS Pool Went Live on MetaTdex

In mid-April 2024, RWAS Smart Pool was officially launched on the MetaTdex platform, with a yield of up to 80% APY. A Dapp called “RWAS Smart Pool” is officially listed in the DeFi section of the MetaTdex platform, which is a coin-based financial product, where users can deposit RWAS to get annualized returns on RWAS, and then redeem the principal and return upon maturity. The longer period, the higher yield.

MetaTdex is one of the top ten decentralized exchanges in the world, and is also the core incubator of RWAS. After RWAS/USDT trading lived, MetaTdex launched the RWAS Smart Pool to deepen the RWA (Real World Assets) development again. Up to now, RWAS Smart Pool has been offered for sale for two periods, and the product details are as follows

Product type: RWAS Earnings

Quota: 3 million RWAS (first 2 phases each)

Product Period: 7 days, 15 days, 30 days, 60 days

Annualized Yield: up to 80%.

Token: RWAS

Redemption: Redeem principal and receive interest at maturity (T+1)

RWAS finance is quite advantageous in the RWA field, and it is also favored by users for its flexibility and variety. For the same 3 million RWAS quota, the first phase was sold out in less than 100 minutes, and the second phase was snapped up by users in 50 minutes.

High yield: 80% APY;

Low threshold: 10 RWAS;

Flexible: several different periods;

0 fee: no fees.

RWAS is a RWA Finance ecosystem pass, RWA Finance is a one-stop RWA (Real World Asset) incubation and issuance platform that provides efficient connectivity opportunities for assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies, and it adopts the VE governance model to achieve democratic community governance, and it is building a powerful decentralized RWA ecosystem.

RWAS is currently tradable on RWA’s official website Swap, MetaTdex, XT.COM, UniSwap, etc. and is listed in wallets such as TokenPocket(TP), Bitget Web3 Wallet, MetaMask, Rabby Wallet, etc., which makes it very easy for DeFi protocol implantation for circulation or financial management type products to be adopted.