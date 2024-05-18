G0VO redefines Home Entertainment with launch of first “Made in India” Dolby Atmos Soundbars

G0VO, a trusted name in the home audio segment, today announced the launch of a complete line-up of Soundbars. The 2024 portfolio features select G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars with Dolby Atmos® support, aimed at delivering immersive sound experiences right from the comfort of your living room. This launch further marks a momentous milestone making G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 the first ‘made-in-India’ soundbars with Dolby Atmos manufactured at Channelplay’s facility in Manesar, Gurgaon.

Staying abreast of consumer needs and aimed at fulfilling their last-mile requirements, the G0VO Go Surround 975 and 940 have been designed with cutting-edge technology and innovative design to elevate the way people enjoy their entertainment at home. They boast a powerful chipset that allows consumers to fully immerse themselves in Dolby Atmos. Powered by advanced DSP signal processing and a 2.1.2 configuration, these soundbars ensure superior audio quality. Combined with Dolby Atmos, experience sound that moves all around you while bringing your favourite entertainment to life with greater depth clarity, and detail.

With a 400-Watt output the G0VO soundbars are a powerhouse of performance and come with mega bass for an impactful sensory experience. They can be placed anywhere inside the house as they provide seamless connectivity with any of your devices through universal HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB compatibility options. Moreover, the new soundbars offer complete freedom with personalisation profiles for consumers with three equaliser modes tailored for music, movies, and news, ensuring that every listening session is customised as per preferences.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO, G0VO India, said, “At G0VO, technology has revolutionised the home audio segment, and brands are taking efforts to provide innovative products to their customers. Moreover, the present generation is eagerly seeking gadget-friendly accessories. Through our collaboration with Dolby and Channelplay, our goal is to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of our valued customers by providing them with affordable soundbars that are a blend of advanced design and exceptional performance.”

To celebrate the launch, G0VO, Dolby and Channelplay co-hosted an exclusive event in New Delhi today featuring a live performance by Grammy award-winning artist Ricky Kej, who shared his perspective on the importance of high-quality audio in amplifying entertainment experiences. The event highlighted the immersive audio capabilities of the G0VO Dolby Atmos Soundbar, showcasing how it can elevate the listening experience for music, movies, and more.

Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships – IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa), Dolby Laboratories said, “We are delighted to collaborate with G0VO and Channelplay to bring the revolutionary Dolby Atmos experience with the first Dolby Atmos enabled ‘made-in-India’ soundbars. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in audio technology, and we are excited to see how the G0VO Go Surround soundbars will transform the way people experience live sports, movies, music, and more at home.”

Sundeep Holani, Joint-CEO, Channelplay said, “Channelplay’s collaboration with Dolby and G0VO heralds a ground-breaking moment for India’s consumer electronics industry. By introducing Dolby Atmos enabled soundbars locally, we’re not just embracing ‘Make in India’ but also elevating home entertainment standards. This collaboration merges Dolby’s world-class technology with G0VO’s market acumen, promising an immersive audio experience like never before. Brace yourselves for a revolution in sound.”

The devices, priced at ₹12,999/-, will be live on Amazon from today and soon on Flipkart, as well as in leading retailer stores such as Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales.

Furthermore, G0VO with Dolby Atmos is set to introduce the following new additions: