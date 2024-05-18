O’Neill Fernandes Brings His 47th Studio Album ‘Dance Into The Light’, Offering Blast From The Past

Perth, Western Australia May 17, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – Music has no language but a vibration that resonates with listeners and music lovers around the world. Proving that again, O’Neill Fernandes has come up with a brand new album project named ‘Dance Into The Light’ that can captivate everyone around the world. It is his 47th album project that offers a total of 21 instrumental covers and each of them is crafted with utmost care and creativity. Starting from 1961 to the modern day of 2024; the album offers a collection of dynamic musical compositions. Not just his prolific musicianship, but the album also shows how hard O’Neill has worked to offer something that people will love. The album kickstarts with the title track, which was originally released by a versatile English music artist named Phil Collins in 1996.

There is another track in the album project which is named ‘Bop To Be’, based on Billy Swan’s original track from his namesake album that was released in 1995. O’Neill has magically captured the original essence of the track while adding his own creative grooves and individuality. ‘Dance Into The Light’ offers a powerful musical rendition of ‘Soy’, which is a favourite of many. The original song was released back in 1989 by the Gypsy Kings that appeared in their album Album ‘Mosaique’. The Pop music artist from Perth has skilfully crafted each of the tracks that reflect his versatile aura and determination to come up with something new every time.

It goes without saying that O’Neill Fernandes is a veteran music artist who has been making instrumental covers for a long time now. He is looking forward to dropping more creative projects in the coming days and this 47th album is the biggest example of that. Follow him on SoundCloud, YouTube, and Facebook to explore more of his musical creations.

To listen to this album visit the given link:

https://soundcloud.com/oneill-fernandes/sets/dance-into-the-light

Media Contact