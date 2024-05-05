PolyGel LLC Welcomes Two Dynamic Leaders to Its Team

PolyGel LLC, a leading innovator in gel wellness products, is proud to announce the addition of two highly experienced professionals, Carrie Kovacs and Anna Hibschman Ferguson, to its team. Their extensive expertise and proven track records will undoubtedly bolster PolyGel’s efforts in sales and marketing.

Carrie Kovacs, a native of the Lehigh Valley and an alumna of West Virginia University, joins PolyGel as the new Senior Director of Healthcare Sales. With over a decade of experience in medical sales and operations, Carrie brings invaluable insights to the company. Her adeptness in creating analytics-driven sales programs and her remarkable leadership skills in building and nurturing successful sales teams make her an exceptional addition to the PolyGel family. Carrie’s previous roles with Trend Medical, Catch Hospitality Group, and ESPN have equipped her with a wealth of knowledge that will contribute significantly to PolyGel’s growth trajectory.

Anna Hibschman Ferguson, PolyGel’s newly appointed Vice President of Marketing, brings a wealth of strategic marketing experience to the team. With a proven track record of driving transformative marketing results, Anna’s leadership will be instrumental in elevating PolyGel’s brand awareness and market presence. Her expertise in crafting data-driven campaigns, leading high-performing teams, and spearheading SEO initiatives will be invaluable assets to PolyGel’s marketing endeavors. Anna’s prior roles with Seer Interactive, Thrasio, and IQnection have equipped her with the skills and insights necessary to propel PolyGel’s marketing efforts to new heights.

“We are delighted to welcome Carrie Kovacs and Anna Hibschman Ferguson to the PolyGel family,” said Peter Bickel, CEO of PolyGel LLC. “Their wealth of experience and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our team and propel PolyGel forward as a leader in the wellness industry.”

About PolyGel LLC:

Established in 1999, PolyGel LLC is a family-owned business based in Easton, PA. Specializing in polymer gel solutions, PolyGel offers trusted brands such as NatraCure, ThermoActive, Gel Smart, and Gel Press. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, PolyGel provides high-quality products to enhance well-being. Visit polygel.com or contact info@polygel.com for more information.

