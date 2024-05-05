JBM Healthcare Issues Positive Profit Alert

HONG KONG, May 5, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – JBM (Healthcare) Limited (“JBM Healthcare” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading branded healthcare products marketer and distributor in Hong Kong, has announced a positive profit alert. Based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and the information currently available to the board of directors of the Company, the Group is expected to record an increase in the consolidated profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 March 2024 (“Consolidated Profit”) by not less than 120% as compared to that for the same period last year.

The significant increase in Consolidated Profit stems from a combined effect of the improvement in overall retail market sentiment due to the gradual recovery of tourist travel to Hong Kong, alongside the effective execution of advertising and marketing strategies for our key brands under the proprietary medicine category, notably Po Chai Pills and Ho Chai Kung. This promising performance underscores our disciplined execution of growth strategies along the offline and online platforms, with positive progress being made on the cross-border e-commerce trade.

JBM Healthcare has a diversified portfolio spanning branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products. The Group continues to make progress on its strategic priorities, including expanding e-commerce platforms locally and cross-border, exploring opportunities in traditional Chinese medicines for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, adapting its product mix to consumer trends, and enhancing commercial execution.

For details, please refer to the announcement on HKEX.

About JBM (Healthcare) Limited (Stock Code: 2161)

JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and certain other countries. The Group is a unique field player with marketing expertise and a drug heritage that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers’ healthcare needs. As a renowned healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carries a wide-ranging portfolio of branded healthcare products comprising branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products, which include well-recognised household brands such as Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San, Contractubex, BITE-X, Mederma for Kids, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, Saplingtan, Shiling Oil and Konsodona Medicated Oil. JBM Healthcare has been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 27 May 2021. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hk



