Hong Kong – Preserving culture via sugar art

Preserving culture via sugar art ********************************



​The Government strives to raise the community’s awareness of Hong Kong’s intangible cultural heritage by way of a funding scheme that works to safeguard and support the transmission of traditions such as the blown sugar technique.

A workshop that introduces this technique to grassroots citizens is one of the 124 projects that have received funding under the Intangible Cultural Heritage Funding Scheme.

News.gov.hk interviewed the workshop’s organiser and artist to gain insight into their experiences during the class. Plus, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department expounds on the purpose behind its mission and strategy.

The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (May 5) in text and video format.