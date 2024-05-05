Hong Kong – 26th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to open May 6 to 9

26th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to open May 6 to 9 ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (May 5) reminded members of the public that the 26th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (the scheme) will be open from 10am tomorrow (May 6) to 11.59pm on May 9, and the ballot result will be announced on May 10.



Eligible applicants for the scheme can register for computer balloting through the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk). Successful balloting applicants are required to submit applications for the scheme within the designated date and time randomly allocated by the computer system.