Fortune Magazine and PINC AI Name Intermountain Medical Center as Nation’s #1 Teaching Hospital

In addition, nine other Intermountain hospitals in Utah were ranked among the nation’s best hospitals on this year’s top 100 hospitals list, according to PINC AI and Fortune.

Fortune magazine and PINC AI have ranked Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah as the number one major teaching hospital in the nation for 2024.

Nine other Intermountain Health hospitals in Utah were also ranked among the nation’s best hospitals on this year’s top 100 hospitals list, according to PINC AI and Fortune, including:

Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy

Intermountain American Fork Hospital

Intermountain Cedar City Hospital

Intermountain Layton Hospital

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital

Intermountain Park City Hospital

Intermountain Riverton Hospital

Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital

Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital was listed forth for teaching hospitals while Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital placed second in the category for Large Community Hospitals.

“When 10 percent of all the hospitals on a prestigious list like Fortune are from Intermountain Health, it shows how the innovative, caring and compassionate work our caregivers do on a daily basis is helping fulfill our vision of being a model health system – a charge given when our system was formed in 1975,” said Rob Allen, president and CEO of Intermountain Health. “I’m proud of our caregivers for the work they do and the impact it has on our communities. Their work is an inspiration to me and to others.”

The Fortune rankings analyzed publicly available data from more than 2,600 hospitals across the nation to determine top performers in clinical outcomes, patient experience, operational efficiency, and financial health.

“Our caregivers are at the forefront of innovation in healthcare and Intermountain Medical Center being ranked the top teaching hospital in the country shows that our vision is working,” said Ralph Jean-Mary, CEO of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The annual Fortune and PINC AI Top 100 list is broken down into multiple categories with 40 being for teaching hospitals, and the remaining 60 slots for community hospitals.

To see the full Fortune Top Hospitals List for 2024, click here.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.