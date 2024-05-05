Dennis Schlemmer Installed as National President of Sons and Daughters of the Vietnam War

The Sons and Daughters of the Vietnam War proudly announces the installation of Dennis Schlemmer as its National President, effective May 2, 2024. Hailing from Taylor, Michigan, Schlemmer assumes the prestigious role as the second national president of the esteemed organization.

Schlemmer’s connection to the Vietnam War runs deep; he joined the organization through the war service of his father, Dennis C. Schlemmer, who served with the U.S. Army 864th Engineer Battalion from 1968-1970. This personal connection fuels his passion for honoring the sacrifices made by those who served during this tumultuous period in history.

Founded in 2021 as a special project through the National Vietnam War Museum in Weatherford, Texas, the Sons and Daughters of the Vietnam War has rapidly grown to become a vital institution dedicated to honoring the legacies of those who served in the Vietnam War. The organization’s mission encompasses historical, patriotic, and non-political initiatives, with a focus on fostering community, providing support, and advocating for its members.

Outgoing president Katee Girling of St. Paul, MN will transition to the position of National Junior Past President, bringing her valuable leadership and experience to continue guiding the organization’s vision.

In his new role, Schlemmer will spearhead the organization’s efforts to maintain and uphold memorials honoring the Vietnam War, as well as to educate and inform individuals seeking insight into this pivotal period of history. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with The National Vietnam War Museum to promote understanding and appreciation of the Vietnam War for generations to come.

“It is an immense honor to step into the role of National President of the Sons and Daughters of the Vietnam War,” said Dennis Schlemmer. “I am deeply committed to advancing our mission of honoring those who served and creating a supportive community for all members. Together, we will continue to uphold the legacy of the Vietnam War and ensure that its significance is never forgotten.”

Dennis Schlemmer brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new position, alongside his professional role as an Operations Support Manager for Little Caesars International, based out of Detroit, Michigan.

For more information about the Sons and Daughters of the Vietnam War and its initiatives, please visit www.sdvw.org.