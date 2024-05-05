Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley receives Community Impact Grant from Sereno

Funds to support programming and services for underserved youth across Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 2, 2024 – PRLog — Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley (BGCSV), an 80-year old leading youth development organization in Silicon Valley, has been awarded a generous $10,000 grant from the 1% For Good Charitable Foundation (https://www.sereno.com/ pages/social- impact), the community impact arm of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno. The grant will support BGCSV’s work to deliver innovative, high-quality programming, and youth development services to thousands of young individuals, empowering them to thrive.

“This is what community building looks like,” said BGCSV President and CEO Steve Wymer. “Much of life in Silicon Valley revolves around the high price of housing and the broader real estate market and this is a tough place for many to afford a home. A Sereno sign in front of a home signifies more than a listing – it symbolizes a commitment to community and we’re thankful for how mindful Sereno is of the responsibility we all have to the community by their pledge to give one percent of gross commissions to community organizations. Ability is equally distributed in Silicon Valley, but opportunity is not. Sereno’s investment in young people will help close opportunity gaps and we pledge that this gift will be leveraged to change lives. On behalf of the youth we serve, we’re truly grateful.”

Sereno’s 1% For Good Charitable Foundation awards grants to local organizations actively making a positive difference in our communities. Since 2012, they have contributed nearly $6 million dollars to over 500 organizations.

BGCSV serves nearly 6,000 youth at more than 40 locations spanning from Redwood City in the north to Hollister in the south. The organization offers age-appropriate and diverse programs in: Education & Career Development, Arts & Cultural Enrichment, Technology, Sports, Fitness, & Recreation, Character & Leadership, and Health & Life Skills. Teen participants receive the support they need to explore career opportunities and become graduates of four-year colleges. They also develop social-emotional skills, access resources, and build support networks.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of youth development in Santa Clara County for 80 years, providing innovative and effective afterschool and summer enrichment programs primarily for low income, at-risk Santa Clara County youth ages 5-18+ years. To learn more about BGCSV programs and opportunities, visit www.bgclub.org or join our online community on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @BGClubSV.

About Sereno

Since 2006, Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno has grown to be the largest, locally owned and operated independent brokerage in Northern California. With 18 offices and over 620 agents in the Peninsula, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Tahoe, San Francisco, the Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast, Sereno produces over $5 billion in annual sales volume. Visit www.sereno.com or find Sereno on Facebook or Instagram @christiesrealestatesereno to learn more.