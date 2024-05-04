Canada – Pest Management Regulatory Agency Re-evaluation and Special Review Work Plan 2024-2029, Re-evaluation Note (REV2024-01)

3 May 2024

Background

Part A – Current re-evaluation and special review work plan (Tables 1–3)

Part A, Table 1 Targets for consultation and final decisions of special reviews

Part A, Table 2a Targets for consultation and final re-evaluation decisions

Part A, Table 2b Status of other active ingredients (currently in early stage of re-evaluation process)

Part A, Table 3 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025

Part B – Re-evaluation initiations anticipated between April 2025 and March 2029

Part B, Table 1 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026

Part B, Table 2 Future re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2029

Background

The purpose of this document is to inform registrants, pesticide regulatory officials and the Canadian public of the re-evaluation and special review work (in other words, the post-market reviews) planned by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) for the next five fiscal years from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029.

This work plan includes the target dates for the proposed and final decisions to be published since 1 April 2024, the status of all open re-evaluations and special reviews, as well as new re-evaluations expected to be initiated from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029. This document presents updates to the information last published in Re-evaluation Note REV2023-01, Pest Management Regulatory Agency Re-evaluation and Special Review Work Plan 2023-2028 .

Health Canada regulates pesticides in Canada, with the primary objective of protecting the health of Canadians and the environment. A pesticide product may only be sold or used in Canada if it has been registered or otherwise authorized under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act . Health Canada uses a rigorous science-based risk assessment approach to ensure that the product meets health and environmental protection standards and has value.

As part of the post-market program, registered pesticides are re-evaluated on a cyclical basis to determine their continued acceptability. Pesticides may also be re-evaluated as a result of changes in the information required or the procedures used by Health Canada to determine that the pesticide meets current health, environment and value standards. The re-evaluation process is described in Regulatory Directive DIR2016-04, Management of Pesticides Re-evaluation Policy . In addition, a special review may be initiated at any time to address the identified aspect(s) of concern, and a special review is triggered only under certain circumstances. Special reviews differ from re-evaluations in that a special review is intended to examine only specific aspects of a pesticide. Additional information on special reviews can be found in the PMRA Guidance Document, Approach to Special Reviews of Pesticides .

As required under the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada publishes all post-market proposed decisions for public consultation. Following consultation, comments and information submitted by the public and other stakeholders are considered before Health Canada issues a final decision. Stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed of upcoming consultations and decisions for pesticides by visiting the Pesticides and pest management section of Canada.ca.

This five-year work plan may change in response to workload and emerging issues that require priority action. While this work plan will be updated annually, during the course of the year, interested stakeholders can monitor the PMRA’s Public Registry to view the announcement of new re-evaluations and special reviews, as well as other documents relevant to specific post-market reviews.

Part A – Current re-evaluation and special review work plan (Tables 1–3)

The post-market review program workload remains significant. In recent years, Health Canada focused its resources on the completion of the remaining older pesticide active ingredients registered before 1995, and completed their re-evaluation by 31 March 2023. Health Canada introduced the risk based prioritization for the re-evaluation program in 2019 (REV2020-01), and ongoing efforts to streamline the re-evaluation processes for lower priority actives resulted in the removal of the backlog of lower priority actives. The re-evaluation reviews of several higher priority actives have been delayed due to the demands of focusing resources on completing the re-evaluations of older pesticides, and other priorities including responding to litigations, as well as notices of objection, and the scientific complexity associated with certain pesticide reviews. The number of re-evaluation initiations currently required as per the 15-year legislative requirement continues to be high and given the current resource capacity considerations, the backlog is growing.

As part of its Transformation Agenda (PMRA Transformation), the PMRA is building upon existing risk prioritization efforts to develop a proportional effort approach that prioritizes workload across the full pesticide program. Implementation of proportional effort will enable the PMRA to better focus review efforts to increase overall protection and make progress to eliminate the re-evaluation backlog. The proportional effort policy is expected to be issued for public consultation in mid-summer 2024. Future work plans will reflect any new prioritization or timelines, once the proportional effort policy is finalized.

In addition to proportional effort, the PMRA has recently consulted on the continuous oversight lifecycle approach (Proposed Continuous Oversight Policy) that enhances our ability to keep pace with new science information and takes necessary action where needed to protect human health and the environment. A final continuous oversight approach taking into consideration the comments received during consultation is expected to be issued in late Spring 2024. Continuous oversight reduces reliance on the re-evaluation program by identifying and addressing risks sooner thereby decreasing the complexity of re-evaluation reviews.

During the post-market reviews, when necessary, Health Canada will seek independent scientific advice through Science Advisory Committee to better inform its evidence-based decisions.

Part A, Table 1 Targets for consultation and final decisions of special reviews

Active ingredient name

Target date of consultation Footnote 1

Chlorpropham

Q3 (2025–26)

Desmedipham

Q4 (2027–28)

Dicamba

Dicamba (present as acid, ester, salts)

Dicamba (present as n,n-bis(3-aminopropyl)methylamine salt)

Dicamba (present as monoethanolamine salt)

Dicamba (present as n-(2-aminoethyl)-1,2-ethanediamine salt)

Dicamba (present as acid)

Dicamba (present as potassium salt)

Dicamba (present as sodium salt)

Dicamba (present as dimethylamine salt)

Dicamba (present as diglycolamine salt)

Dicamba (present as isopropylamine salt)

Dicamba (present as diethanolamine salt)

January 2025

Ethofumesate

Q4 (2026–27)

Glufosinate ammonium

Q1 (2026–27)

Hydantoins

Available chlorine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and related hydantoins

Available bromine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and related hydantoins

Available chlorine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-dichloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-dichloro-5-ethyl-5-methylhydantoin and related hydantoins

Available Chlorine Present as 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and 1,3- Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin

Q3 (2025–26)

Iodocarb (3-iodo-2-propynyl butyl carbamate)

October 2024

MCPA

MCPA (present as acid)

MCPA (present as amine salts: diethanolamine, dimethylamine, or mixed amines)

MCPA (present as esters)

MCPA (present as potassium salt or as sodium salt)

Q3 (2025–26)

Novaluron

Q1 (2025-26)

Propiconazole

Q1 (2026–27)

Pydiflumetofen

November 2024

Thiacloprid

Q4 (2026–27)

Active ingredient name

Target date of final decision Footnote 1

Atrazine

Q2 (2025–26)

Chlorothalonil

March 2025

Fosetyl aluminum

August 2024

Methyl bromide

Consultation started 28 March 2024

Part A, Table 2a Targets for consultation and final re-evaluation decisions

Active ingredient name

Re-evaluation category

Target date Footnote 1

Proposed re-evaluation decisions

Target date of consultation

6-Benzylaminopurine

1

Q2 (2026–27)

3-Methyl-2-Cyclohexen-1-one

3

September 2024

Acetamiprid

1

Q2 (2026–27)

Bensulide

1

Q1 (2027–28)

Carbon dioxide cluster:

Carbon dioxide gas

Liquid carbon dioxide

2

October 2024

Cellulose

3

January 2025

Clothianidin general re-evaluation Footnote 2

1

Q2 (2025–26)

Cyprodinil

1

Q4 (2025–26)

D-cis, trans-allethrin

1

Q2 (2026–27)

DEET plus related active toluamides

1

Q1 (2025–26)

Famoxadone

1

February 2025

Fatty Acid cluster:

Potassium Salts of Fatty Acids

Triethanolamine Salts of Fatty Acids

Fatty Acids

Ammonium Salt of Fatty Acid

2

January 2025

Fenamidone

1

Q1 (2025–26)

Ferric Sodium Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid

3

Q1 (2025–26)

Fluazinam

1

Q4 (2025–26)

German Cockroach Extract

3

March 2025

Gibberellins cluster:

Gibberellic acid

Gibberellins A4A7

3

Q1 (2025–26)

Glufosinate ammonium

1

Q1 (2026–27)

Mecoprop cluster:

Mecoprop-P (present as Acid)

Mecoprop-P (present as Dimethylamine Salt)

Mecoprop-P (present as Potassium Salt)

1

Q3 (2025–26)

Methoxyfenozide

1

Q4 (2026–27)

Naled

1

Q3 (2026–27)

Nonylphenoxypolyethoxyethanol

3

March 2025

Phorate

1

Q3 (2026–27)

Picolinafen

1

Q3 (2027–28)

Potassium bicarbonate

2

February 2025

Rodenticide Cluster:

Brodifacoum

Bromadiolone

Bromethalin

Chlorophacinone

Diphacinone (present in free form or as sodium salt)

Warfarin (present in free form or as sodium salt)

Zinc phosphide

Difethialone

1

Q2 (2026–27)

Spinetoram

1

Q2 (2025–26)

Spinosad

1

Q2 (2025–26)

Streptomyces lydicus strain WYEC108

3

December 2024

Sulphur

2

March 2025

Tetrachlorvinphos

1

Q2 (2027–28)

Thiacloprid

1

Q4 (2026–27)

Thiamethoxam general re-evaluation Footnote 2

1

Q2 (2025–26)

Cumulative Health Risk Assessment: N-Methyl Carbamates

1

Q4 (2025–26)

Cumulative Health Risk Assessment: Organophosphates Footnote 3 (project plan)

1

October 2024

Final re-evaluation decisions

Target date of final decision

Abamectin

1

Q1 (2025–26)

Agrobacteriumradiobacter strain K84 and K1026

3

June 2024

Azoxystrobin

1

Q2 (2026–27)

Flufenacet

1

August 2024

Foramsulfuron

3

Consultation started 28 March 2024

Methyl bromide

1

Consultation started 28 March 2024

Natamycin

3

Consultation started 6 March 2024

Octenol

3

June 2024

Silicon dioxide cluster:

Silica aerogel

Silicon dioxide

3

August 2024

Sodium chloride

3

May 2024

S-metolachlor and R-enantiomer

1

Consultation started 29 February 2024

Tebuconazole

1

September 2024

Part A, Table 2b Status of other active ingredients (currently in early stage of re-evaluation process)

The re-evaluations of the following active ingredients are in the early stage of the re-evaluation process, and Health Canada will provide an updated status in the next work plan to be published in spring 2025:

Active ingredient name

Current status

1,2-Dibromo-2,4-Dicyanobutane

Scoping phase completed

2-(Hydroxymethyl)-2-nitro-1,3-propanediol

Scoping phase completed

2-(Thiocyanomethylthio)benzothiazole

Scoping phase

10,10′-Oxybis (Phenoxarsine)

Scoping phase completed

Acifluorfen, present as sodium salt

Scoping phase

Dioxaborinanes cluster:

2,2-(1-Methyltrimethylenedioxy)bis-(4-methyl1,3,2-dioxaborinane)

2,2-Oxybis(4,4,6-trimethyl-1,3,2-dioxaborinane)

Scoping phase

Acequinocyl

Scoping phase

Aminopyralid

Aminopyralid

Aminopyralid triisopropanolamine salt

Aminopyralid potassium salt

Scoping phase

Ammonium Bromide

Scoping phase

Antimicrobials cluster:

2,2-Dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide

2-Methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one

5-Chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one

4,5-Dichloro-2-N-Octyl-3(2H)-Isothiazolone

Bronopol

Methylene bis(thiocyanate)

Scoping phase

Atrazine (plus related active Triazines)

Scoping phase

Triazinetrione cluster:

Available Chlorine, present as Sodium Dichloro-S-Triazinetrione

Available Chlorine, present as Trichloro-S-Triazinetrione

Trichloro-S-Triazinetrione

Scoping phase

Bentazon cluster:

Bentazon (present as Sodium Salt)

Bentazone

Scoping phase

Bifenazate

Scoping phase completed

Bispyribac-Sodium (KIH-2023)

Scoping phase

Boscalid

Scoping phase completed

Bromacil (present in free form, as dimethylamine salt, or as lithium salt)

Scoping phase

Carbendazim

Scoping phase

Carfentrazone-ethyl

Scoping phase

Chlorpropham

Scoping phase

Clomazone

Scoping phase

Cyazofamid

Scoping phase

Daminozide

Scoping phase completed

Dichlobenil

Scoping phase

Didecyldimethylammonium (present as Carbonate and Bicarbonate Salts)

Scoping phase

Diflubenzuron

Scoping phase

Diphenylamine

Scoping phase

Diuron

Scoping phase

Endothal cluster:

Endothal

Endothal, present as N,N-dimethylalkylamine salt

Scoping phase

EPTC (S-ethyl N,N-dipropylcarbamothioate)

Scoping phase

Etridiazole

Scoping phase

Fenbutatin Oxide

Scoping phase

Fish toxicants cluster:

4-Nitro-3-(trifluoromethyl) phenol sodium salt

Niclosamide

Scoping phase completed

Fluvalinate-tau

Scoping phase

Iodosulfuron-methyl-sodium

Scoping phase completed

Ipconazole

Scoping phase completed

Mesotrione

Scoping phase completed

Metalaxyl cluster:

Metalaxyl

Metalaxyl-M and S-Isomer

Scoping phase

Metribuzin

Scoping phase

Napropamide

Scoping phase

Novaluron

Scoping phase

Oxamyl

Scoping phase

Oxyfluorfen

Scoping phase

Pinoxaden

Scoping phase

Prohexadione calcium

Scoping phase

Prometryne Plus Related Active Triazines

Scoping phase

Prothioconazole

Scoping phase

Pyrimethanil

Scoping phase

Pyraclostrobin

Scoping phase completed

Pyrasulfotole

Scoping phase

Pyroxsulam

Scoping phase

Rotenone

Scoping phase

Sethoxydim

Scoping phase

(S)-Methoprene

Scoping phase

Spirodiclofen

Scoping phase

Spiromesifen

Scoping phase

Sulfonyl Ureas cluster:

Chlorsulfuron

Ethametsulfuron-Methyl

Metsulfuron-Methyl

Nicosulfuron

Rimsulfuron

Thifensulfuron-Methyl

Scoping phase

Sulfuryl fluoride

Scoping phase

Terbacil

Scoping phase

Topramezone

Scoping phase

Triallate

Scoping phase

Triclopyr (present as butoxyethyl ester)

Scoping phase

Trifloxystrobin

Scoping phase completed

Part A, Table 3 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025

For the re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, risk-based prioritization of actives as higher or lower priority based on the risk prioritization approach implemented since 2019 (REV2020-01) was not conducted. As part of the PMRA’s transformation initiative, a proportional effort policy is expected to be issued for consultation in mid-summer 2024, and prioritisation of re-evaluations initiated from 1 April 2024 onwards will be part of this proportional effort approach.

To further improve transparency for stakeholders and registrants, specific month of initiation of re-evaluation is included.

Active ingredient

Initiation dates

1,2-Benzisothiazolin-3-one

To be initiated July 2024

2,4-D cluster

2,4-D (present as Acid)

2,4-D (present as Amine Salts: Dimethylamine Salt, Diethanolamine Salt, or Other Amine Salts)

2,4-D (present as choline salt)

2,4-D (present as Low Volatile Esters)

To be initiated May 2024

2-Phenylphenol and Salts cluster:

2-Phenylphenol

2-Phenylphenol (present as Potassium Salt)

2-Phenylphenol (present as Sodium Salt)

To be initiated April 2024

Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride Cluster (ADBAC):

N-Alkyl (25% C12, 60% C14, 15% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride

N-Alkyl (40% C12, 50% C14, 10% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride

N-Alkyl (68% C12, 32% C14) Dimethyl Ethylbenzyl Ammonium Chloride

N-Alkyl (5% C12, 60% C14, 30% C16, 5% C18) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride

N-Alkyl (67% C12, 25% C14, 7% C16, 1% C18) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride

Diisobutylphenoxyethoxyethyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride

N-Alkyl (40% C12, 50% C14, 10% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Saccharinate

N-Dialkyl (5% C12, 60% C14, 30% C16, 5% C18) Methyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride

To be initiated March 2025

Bacillus thuringiensis cluster:

Bacillus thuringiensis Berliner ssp. kurstaki Strain HD-1

Bacillus thuringiensis Serotype H-14

Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. tenebrionis

To be initiated May 2024

Beauveria bassiana Strain HF23

To be initiated April 2024

Bromoxynil

To be initiated May 2024

Chlorantraniliprole

To be initiated May 2024

Chlorthal (present as Dimethyl Ester)

To be initiated August 2024

Clonostachys rosea strain J1446

To be initiated April 2024

Cloransulam-Methyl

To be initiated September 2024

Coniothyrium minitans Strain CON/M/91-08

To be initiated March 2025

Cyprosulfamide

To be initiated November 2024

Dicamba cluster:

Dicamba (present as Acid)

Dicamba (present as Acid, Ester, Salts)

Dicamba (present as Diethanolamine Salt)

Dicamba (present as Diglycoamine Salt)

Dicamba (present as Dimethylamine Salt)

Dicamba (present as Isopropylamine Salt)

Dicamba (present as Monoethanolamine Salt)

Dicamba (present as N-(2-Aminoethyl)-1,2-Ethanediamine Salt)

Dicamba (present as N,N-Bis(3-Aminopropyl)Methylamine Salt)

Dicamba (present as Potassium Salt)

Dicamba (present as Sodium Salt)

To be initiated August 2024

Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride Cluster (DDAC):

Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride – Other

Didecyldimethylammonium (present as carbonate and icarbonate Salts)

Dioctyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride (present as Carbonate and Bicarbonate Salts)

Octyl Decyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride

Oxydiethylene Bis(Alkyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride)

To be initiated March 2025

Dodine

To be initiated May 2024

Ethofumesate

To be initiated April 2024

Flumioxazin

To be initiated March 2025

Glutaraldehyde

To be initiated January 2025

Imazapyr

To be initiated April 2024

Maleic Hydrazide

To be initiated January 2025

Mandipropamid

To be initiated August 2024

MCPA cluster:

MCPA (present as Acid)

MCPA (present as Amine Salts: Diethanolamine, Dimethylamine, or Mixed Amines)

MCPA (present as Esters)

MCPA (present as Potassium Salt or as Sodium Salt)

To be initiated May 2024

Metaldehyde

To be initiated November 2024

Metarhizium brunneum Strain F52

To be initiated February 2025

Mineral Oil

To be initiated August 2024

Phosphonic acid cluster:

Mono- and Di-Potassium Salt of Phosphorous Acid

Mono- and Di-basic Sodium, Potassium, and Ammonium Phosphites

To be initiated September 2024

Naphthalene Acetic Acid (present as Ethyl Ester, Sodium Salt, or as Ammonium Salt)

To be initiated February 2025

Oxirane Derivatives – 50% Minimum

To be initiated April 2024

Ozone

To be initiated November 2024

Pendimethalin

To be initiated June 2024

Picloram cluster:

Picloram (present as Potassium Salt)

Picloram (present as Acid)

Picloram (present as Amine Salts)

To be initiated January 2025

Propylene Glycol

To be initiated August 2024

Pyrazon

To be initiated April 2024

Industrial Uses of Sodium Chlorite and Sodium Chlorate cluster:

Sodium Chlorite

Sodium Chlorate

To be initiated April 2024

Spirotetramat

To be initiated June 2024

Streptomycin

To be initiated July 2024

Sulfentrazone

To be initiated May 2024

Tetrakis hydroxymethyl phosphonium sulphate

To be initiated May 2024

Thiencarbazone-Methyl

To be initiated November 2024

Triazole Cumulative Risk Assessment

To be initiated October 2024

Part B – Re-evaluation initiations anticipated between April 2025 and March 2029

The initiation date of the re-evaluation of a particular active ingredient is based on the date of its initial registration, or the date of the last completed re-evaluation.

Part B, Table 1 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026

The month in which the re-evaluation for the active ingredients to be initiated between 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026 is also provided to further improve transparency for registrants and stakeholders.

Active Ingredient

Initiation dates

Beauveria bassiana Strain GHA

To be initiated June 2025

Bifenthrin

To be initiated February 2026

Carbathiin

To be initiated June 2025

Chlormequat Chloride

To be initiated March 2026

Desmedipham

To be initiated October 2025

Diazinon

To be initiated November 2025

Dimethenamid-P

To be initiated April 2025

Dithiopyr

To be initiated September 2025

Formetanate Hydrochloride

To be initiated April 2025

Hexazinone

To be initiated April 2025

Imazamethabenz-Methyl

To be initiated April 2025

Lime Sulphur Or Calcium Polysulphide

To be initiated May 2025

N-Coco-Alkyltrimethylene Diamines present as:

Monobenzoate Salt

Alkyl-1,3-Propylene Diamine Acetates

1-Alkylamino-3-Aminopropane (Alkyl Groups As Derived From Coconut Oil Fatty Acids)

To be initiated December 2025

N-Decanol

N-Octanol

To be initiated September 2025

Nosema (Paranosema) locustae Canning

To be initiated April 2025

Oxycarboxin

To be initiated June 2025

Phenmedipham

To be initiated September 2025

Propyzamide

To be initiated September 2025

Pseudomonas fluorescens A506

To be initiated July 2025

Tribenuron-Methyl

To be initiated June 2025

Trifluralin

To be initiated September 2025

R-(-)-1-Octen-3-Ol

To be initiated December 2025

Saflufenacil

To be initiated February 2026

Simazine Plus Related Active Triazines

To be initiated March 2026

Verticillium albo-atrum, Isolate Wcs850

To be initiated October 2025

Part B, Table 2 Future re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2029

1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027

Active Ingredient

Diquat

Iron (present as FeHEDTA)

Tembotrione

Naphthalene

Animal repellent cluster:

Castor Oil

Dried Eggs

Fish Meal Mixture

Fish Oil Mixture

Garlic Oil

Meat Meal Mixture

Wintergreen Oil

Pseudomonas syringae – Strain ESC-10

Lactobacillus casei Strain LPT-111

Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis Strain Ll64/CSL

Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis Strain Ll102/CSL

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Mesosulfuron-Methyl

Metrafenone

Butoxypolypropylene Glycol

Paradichlorobenzene

Tefluthrin

Flonicamid

Acibenzolar-S-Methyl

Iodocarb (3-iodo-2-propynyl butyl carbamate)

Tralkoxydim

Thiabendazole

1,4-Dimethylnaphthalene

Diclorprop cluster:

Dichlorprop-P

Dichlorprop-P (present as Dimethylamine Salt)

Dichlorprop P-Isomer (present as 2-Ethylhexyl Ester)

Thymol

Lactobacillus rhamnosus Strain LPT-21

Lactococcus lactis ssp. cremoris Strain M11/CSL

Imazethapyr

Sodium Fluoride

Trimethoxysilyl quats cluster:

3-(Trimethoxysilyl)-Propyldimethyloctadecyl Ammonium Chloride (trimethoxysilsyl quats)

3-(Trimethoxysilyl)-Propyldimethyloctadecyl Ammonium Chloride (trihydroxysilyl quats)

Diodofon

Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(2-Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine

Oxalic Acid Dihydrate

D-Limonene

Saponins Of Chenopodium Quinoa

1 April 2027 to 31 March 2028

Active Ingredient

Arsenic Acid

Available Bromine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins

Available Chlorine present as 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and 1,3-Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin

Available Chlorine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins

Available Chlorine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins

Bacillus firmus I-1582

Chromic Acid

Clopyralid

Copper (present as Basic Copper Carbonate)

Copper (present as Copper 8-Quinolinolate)

Copper (present as Copper Naphthenate)

Creosote

Cydia pomonella granulovirus (Strain M)

Extract of Reynoutria sachalinensis

Fluopicolide

Formaldehyde

Icaridin

Indaziflam

Metofluthrin

Oriental Mustard Seed Meal

Paecilomyces fumosoroseus Strain FE 9901

Paraformaldehyde

Penflufen

Penthiopyrad

Phoma Macrostoma

Propiconazole

Trichoderma asperellum Strain T34

Zinc (present as Zinc Oxide)

Zinc as Elemental (present as Zinc Naphthenate)

1 April 2028 to 31 March 2029

Active Ingredient

Ametoctradin

Ammonia (present as Ammonium Sulfate)

Aureobasidium pullulans cluster:

Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14940 and DSM 14941

Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14940

Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14941

Bacillus subtilis var. amyloliquefaciens Strain FZB24

Clavibacter michiganesis spp. michiganensis Bacteriophage

Cloquintocet-Mexyl

Denatonium Benzoate

Ethalfluralin

Fenoxaprop-P-Ethyl

Fluazifop-P-Butyl and S-Isomer

Fluopyram

Fluoxastrobin

Fluxapyroxad

Kasugamycin (Present as Hydrochloride Hydrate)

Malathion

MCPB cluster:

MCPB

MCPB (present as Sodium Salt)

Mint oil cluster:

Cornmint Oil

Methyl Salicylate

Octadecadien-1-ol cluster:

(E,Z)-2,13-Octadecadien-1-yl Acetate

(Z,Z)-3,13-Octadecadien-1-ol

(E,Z)-3,13-Octadecadien-1-ol

Picoxystrobin

Poly[Oxyethylene(Dimethyliminio)Ethylene (Dimethyliminio)Ethylene Dichloride] Potassium Dimethyldithiocarbamate Salts

Pseudomonas fluorescens Strain CL145A

Pyroxasulfone

Sedaxane

Sulfoxaflor

Tetraconazole

Trichoderma virens Strain G-41