Canada – Pest Management Regulatory Agency Re-evaluation and Special Review Work Plan 2024-2029, Re-evaluation Note (REV2024-01)

Background
Part A – Current re-evaluation and special review work plan (Tables 1–3)

Part A, Table 1 Targets for consultation and final decisions of special reviews
Part A, Table 2a Targets for consultation and final re-evaluation decisions
Part A, Table 2b Status of other active ingredients (currently in early stage of re-evaluation process)
Part A, Table 3 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025

Part B – Re-evaluation initiations anticipated between April 2025 and March 2029

Part B, Table 1 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026
Part B, Table 2 Future re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2029

Background
The purpose of this document is to inform registrants, pesticide regulatory officials and the Canadian public of the re-evaluation and special review work (in other words, the post-market reviews) planned by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) for the next five fiscal years from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029.

This work plan includes the target dates for the proposed and final decisions to be published since 1 April 2024, the status of all open re-evaluations and special reviews, as well as new re-evaluations expected to be initiated from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029. This document presents updates to the information last published in Re-evaluation Note REV2023-01, Pest Management Regulatory Agency Re-evaluation and Special Review Work Plan 2023-2028 .

Health Canada regulates pesticides in Canada, with the primary objective of protecting the health of Canadians and the environment. A pesticide product may only be sold or used in Canada if it has been registered or otherwise authorized under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act . Health Canada uses a rigorous science-based risk assessment approach to ensure that the product meets health and environmental protection standards and has value.

As part of the post-market program, registered pesticides are re-evaluated on a cyclical basis to determine their continued acceptability. Pesticides may also be re-evaluated as a result of changes in the information required or the procedures used by Health Canada to determine that the pesticide meets current health, environment and value standards. The re-evaluation process is described in Regulatory Directive DIR2016-04, Management of Pesticides Re-evaluation Policy . In addition, a special review may be initiated at any time to address the identified aspect(s) of concern, and a special review is triggered only under certain circumstances. Special reviews differ from re-evaluations in that a special review is intended to examine only specific aspects of a pesticide. Additional information on special reviews can be found in the PMRA Guidance Document, Approach to Special Reviews of Pesticides .

As required under the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada publishes all post-market proposed decisions for public consultation. Following consultation, comments and information submitted by the public and other stakeholders are considered before Health Canada issues a final decision. Stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed of upcoming consultations and decisions for pesticides by visiting the Pesticides and pest management section of Canada.ca.

This five-year work plan may change in response to workload and emerging issues that require priority action. While this work plan will be updated annually, during the course of the year, interested stakeholders can monitor the PMRA’s Public Registry to view the announcement of new re-evaluations and special reviews, as well as other documents relevant to specific post-market reviews.

Part A – Current re-evaluation and special review work plan (Tables 1–3)
The post-market review program workload remains significant. In recent years, Health Canada focused its resources on the completion of the remaining older pesticide active ingredients registered before 1995, and completed their re-evaluation by 31 March 2023. Health Canada introduced the risk based prioritization for the re-evaluation program in 2019 (REV2020-01), and ongoing efforts to streamline the re-evaluation processes for lower priority actives resulted in the removal of the backlog of lower priority actives. The re-evaluation reviews of several higher priority actives have been delayed due to the demands of focusing resources on completing the re-evaluations of older pesticides, and other priorities including responding to litigations, as well as notices of objection, and the scientific complexity associated with certain pesticide reviews. The number of re-evaluation initiations currently required as per the 15-year legislative requirement continues to be high and given the current resource capacity considerations, the backlog is growing.

As part of its Transformation Agenda (PMRA Transformation), the PMRA is building upon existing risk prioritization efforts to develop a proportional effort approach that prioritizes workload across the full pesticide program. Implementation of proportional effort will enable the PMRA to better focus review efforts to increase overall protection and make progress to eliminate the re-evaluation backlog. The proportional effort policy is expected to be issued for public consultation in mid-summer 2024. Future work plans will reflect any new prioritization or timelines, once the proportional effort policy is finalized.

In addition to proportional effort, the PMRA has recently consulted on the continuous oversight lifecycle approach (Proposed Continuous Oversight Policy) that enhances our ability to keep pace with new science information and takes necessary action where needed to protect human health and the environment. A final continuous oversight approach taking into consideration the comments received during consultation is expected to be issued in late Spring 2024. Continuous oversight reduces reliance on the re-evaluation program by identifying and addressing risks sooner thereby decreasing the complexity of re-evaluation reviews.

During the post-market reviews, when necessary, Health Canada will seek independent scientific advice through Science Advisory Committee to better inform its evidence-based decisions.

Part A, Table 1 Targets for consultation and final decisions of special reviews

Active ingredient name
Target date of consultation Footnote 1

Chlorpropham
Q3 (2025–26)

Desmedipham
Q4 (2027–28)

Dicamba

Dicamba (present as acid, ester, salts)
Dicamba (present as n,n-bis(3-aminopropyl)methylamine salt)
Dicamba (present as monoethanolamine salt)
Dicamba (present as n-(2-aminoethyl)-1,2-ethanediamine salt)
Dicamba (present as acid)
Dicamba (present as potassium salt)
Dicamba (present as sodium salt)
Dicamba (present as dimethylamine salt)
Dicamba (present as diglycolamine salt)
Dicamba (present as isopropylamine salt)
Dicamba (present as diethanolamine salt)

January 2025

Ethofumesate
Q4 (2026–27)

Glufosinate ammonium
Q1 (2026–27)

Hydantoins

Available chlorine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and related hydantoins
Available bromine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and related hydantoins
Available chlorine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-dichloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-dichloro-5-ethyl-5-methylhydantoin and related hydantoins
Available Chlorine Present as 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and 1,3- Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin

Q3 (2025–26)

Iodocarb (3-iodo-2-propynyl butyl carbamate)
October 2024

MCPA

MCPA (present as acid)
MCPA (present as amine salts: diethanolamine, dimethylamine, or mixed amines)
MCPA (present as esters)
MCPA (present as potassium salt or as sodium salt)

Q3 (2025–26)

Novaluron
Q1 (2025-26)

Propiconazole
Q1 (2026–27)

Pydiflumetofen
November 2024

Thiacloprid
Q4 (2026–27)

Active ingredient name
Target date of final decision Footnote 1

Atrazine
Q2 (2025–26)

Chlorothalonil
March 2025

Fosetyl aluminum
August 2024

Methyl bromide
Consultation started 28 March 2024

Part A, Table 2a Targets for consultation and final re-evaluation decisions

Active ingredient name
Re-evaluation category
Target date Footnote 1

Proposed re-evaluation decisions
Target date of consultation

6-Benzylaminopurine
1
Q2 (2026–27)

3-Methyl-2-Cyclohexen-1-one
3
September 2024

Acetamiprid
1
Q2 (2026–27)

Bensulide
1
Q1 (2027–28)

Carbon dioxide cluster:

Carbon dioxide gas
Liquid carbon dioxide

2
October 2024

Cellulose
3
January 2025

Clothianidin general re-evaluation Footnote 2
1
Q2 (2025–26)

Cyprodinil
1
Q4 (2025–26)

D-cis, trans-allethrin
1
Q2 (2026–27)

DEET plus related active toluamides
1
Q1 (2025–26)

Famoxadone
1
February 2025

Fatty Acid cluster:

Potassium Salts of Fatty Acids
Triethanolamine Salts of Fatty Acids
Fatty Acids
Ammonium Salt of Fatty Acid

2
January 2025

Fenamidone
1
Q1 (2025–26)

Ferric Sodium Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid
3
Q1 (2025–26)

Fluazinam
1
Q4 (2025–26)

German Cockroach Extract
3
March 2025

Gibberellins cluster:

Gibberellic acid
Gibberellins A4A7

3
Q1 (2025–26)

Glufosinate ammonium
1
Q1 (2026–27)

Mecoprop cluster:

Mecoprop-P (present as Acid)
Mecoprop-P (present as Dimethylamine Salt)
Mecoprop-P (present as Potassium Salt)

1
Q3 (2025–26)

Methoxyfenozide
1
Q4 (2026–27)

Naled
1
Q3 (2026–27)

Nonylphenoxypolyethoxyethanol
3
March 2025

Phorate
1
Q3 (2026–27)

Picolinafen
1
Q3 (2027–28)

Potassium bicarbonate
2
February 2025

Rodenticide Cluster:

Brodifacoum
Bromadiolone
Bromethalin
Chlorophacinone
Diphacinone (present in free form or as sodium salt)
Warfarin (present in free form or as sodium salt)
Zinc phosphide
Difethialone

1
Q2 (2026–27)

Spinetoram
1
Q2 (2025–26)

Spinosad
1
Q2 (2025–26)

Streptomyces lydicus strain WYEC108
3
December 2024

Sulphur
2
March 2025

Tetrachlorvinphos
1
Q2 (2027–28)

Thiacloprid
1
Q4 (2026–27)

Thiamethoxam general re-evaluation Footnote 2
1
Q2 (2025–26)

Cumulative Health Risk Assessment: N-Methyl Carbamates
1
Q4 (2025–26)

Cumulative Health Risk Assessment: Organophosphates Footnote 3 (project plan)
1
October 2024

Final re-evaluation decisions
Target date of final decision

Abamectin
1
Q1 (2025–26)

Agrobacteriumradiobacter strain K84 and K1026
3
June 2024

Azoxystrobin
1
Q2 (2026–27)

Flufenacet
1
August 2024

Foramsulfuron
3
Consultation started 28 March 2024

Methyl bromide
1
Consultation started 28 March 2024

Natamycin
3
Consultation started 6 March 2024

Octenol
3
June 2024

Silicon dioxide cluster:

Silica aerogel
Silicon dioxide

3
August 2024

Sodium chloride
3
May 2024

S-metolachlor and R-enantiomer
1
Consultation started 29 February 2024

Tebuconazole
1
September 2024

Part A, Table 2b Status of other active ingredients (currently in early stage of re-evaluation process)
The re-evaluations of the following active ingredients are in the early stage of the re-evaluation process, and Health Canada will provide an updated status in the next work plan to be published in spring 2025:

Active ingredient name
Current status

1,2-Dibromo-2,4-Dicyanobutane
Scoping phase completed

2-(Hydroxymethyl)-2-nitro-1,3-propanediol
Scoping phase completed

2-(Thiocyanomethylthio)benzothiazole
Scoping phase

10,10′-Oxybis (Phenoxarsine)
Scoping phase completed

Acifluorfen, present as sodium salt
Scoping phase

Dioxaborinanes cluster:

2,2-(1-Methyltrimethylenedioxy)bis-(4-methyl1,3,2-dioxaborinane)
2,2-Oxybis(4,4,6-trimethyl-1,3,2-dioxaborinane)

Scoping phase

Acequinocyl
Scoping phase

Aminopyralid

Aminopyralid
Aminopyralid triisopropanolamine salt
Aminopyralid potassium salt

Scoping phase

Ammonium Bromide
Scoping phase

Antimicrobials cluster:

2,2-Dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide
2-Methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one
5-Chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one
4,5-Dichloro-2-N-Octyl-3(2H)-Isothiazolone
Bronopol
Methylene bis(thiocyanate)

Scoping phase

Atrazine (plus related active Triazines)
Scoping phase

Triazinetrione cluster:

Available Chlorine, present as Sodium Dichloro-S-Triazinetrione
Available Chlorine, present as Trichloro-S-Triazinetrione
Trichloro-S-Triazinetrione

Scoping phase

Bentazon cluster:

Bentazon (present as Sodium Salt)
Bentazone

Scoping phase

Bifenazate
Scoping phase completed

Bispyribac-Sodium (KIH-2023)
Scoping phase

Boscalid
Scoping phase completed

Bromacil (present in free form, as dimethylamine salt, or as lithium salt)
Scoping phase

Carbendazim
Scoping phase

Carfentrazone-ethyl
Scoping phase

Chlorpropham
Scoping phase

Clomazone
Scoping phase

Cyazofamid
Scoping phase

Daminozide
Scoping phase completed

Dichlobenil
Scoping phase

Didecyldimethylammonium (present as Carbonate and Bicarbonate Salts)
Scoping phase

Diflubenzuron
Scoping phase

Diphenylamine
Scoping phase

Diuron
Scoping phase

Endothal cluster:

Endothal
Endothal, present as N,N-dimethylalkylamine salt

Scoping phase

EPTC (S-ethyl N,N-dipropylcarbamothioate)
Scoping phase

Etridiazole
Scoping phase

Fenbutatin Oxide
Scoping phase

Fish toxicants cluster:

4-Nitro-3-(trifluoromethyl) phenol sodium salt
Niclosamide

Scoping phase completed

Fluvalinate-tau
Scoping phase

Iodosulfuron-methyl-sodium
Scoping phase completed

Ipconazole
Scoping phase completed

Mesotrione
Scoping phase completed

Metalaxyl cluster:

Metalaxyl
Metalaxyl-M and S-Isomer

Scoping phase

Metribuzin
Scoping phase

Napropamide
Scoping phase

Novaluron
Scoping phase

Oxamyl
Scoping phase

Oxyfluorfen
Scoping phase

Pinoxaden
Scoping phase

Prohexadione calcium
Scoping phase

Prometryne Plus Related Active Triazines
Scoping phase

Prothioconazole
Scoping phase

Pyrimethanil
Scoping phase

Pyraclostrobin
Scoping phase completed

Pyrasulfotole
Scoping phase

Pyroxsulam
Scoping phase

Rotenone
Scoping phase

Sethoxydim
Scoping phase

(S)-Methoprene
Scoping phase

Spirodiclofen
Scoping phase

Spiromesifen
Scoping phase

Sulfonyl Ureas cluster:

Chlorsulfuron
Ethametsulfuron-Methyl
Metsulfuron-Methyl
Nicosulfuron
Rimsulfuron
Thifensulfuron-Methyl

Scoping phase

Sulfuryl fluoride
Scoping phase

Terbacil
Scoping phase

Topramezone
Scoping phase

Triallate
Scoping phase

Triclopyr (present as butoxyethyl ester)
Scoping phase

Trifloxystrobin
Scoping phase completed

Part A, Table 3 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025
For the re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, risk-based prioritization of actives as higher or lower priority based on the risk prioritization approach implemented since 2019 (REV2020-01) was not conducted. As part of the PMRA’s transformation initiative, a proportional effort policy is expected to be issued for consultation in mid-summer 2024, and prioritisation of re-evaluations initiated from 1 April 2024 onwards will be part of this proportional effort approach.

To further improve transparency for stakeholders and registrants, specific month of initiation of re-evaluation is included.

Active ingredient
Initiation dates

1,2-Benzisothiazolin-3-one
To be initiated July 2024

2,4-D cluster

2,4-D (present as Acid)
2,4-D (present as Amine Salts: Dimethylamine Salt, Diethanolamine Salt, or Other Amine Salts)
2,4-D (present as choline salt)
2,4-D (present as Low Volatile Esters)

To be initiated May 2024

2-Phenylphenol and Salts cluster:

2-Phenylphenol
2-Phenylphenol (present as Potassium Salt)
2-Phenylphenol (present as Sodium Salt)

To be initiated April 2024

Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride Cluster (ADBAC):

N-Alkyl (25% C12, 60% C14, 15% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (40% C12, 50% C14, 10% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (68% C12, 32% C14) Dimethyl Ethylbenzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (5% C12, 60% C14, 30% C16, 5% C18) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (67% C12, 25% C14, 7% C16, 1% C18) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
Diisobutylphenoxyethoxyethyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (40% C12, 50% C14, 10% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Saccharinate
N-Dialkyl (5% C12, 60% C14, 30% C16, 5% C18) Methyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride

To be initiated March 2025

Bacillus thuringiensis cluster:

Bacillus thuringiensis Berliner ssp. kurstaki Strain HD-1
Bacillus thuringiensis Serotype H-14
Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. tenebrionis

To be initiated May 2024

Beauveria bassiana Strain HF23
To be initiated April 2024

Bromoxynil
To be initiated May 2024

Chlorantraniliprole
To be initiated May 2024

Chlorthal (present as Dimethyl Ester)
To be initiated August 2024

Clonostachys rosea strain J1446
To be initiated April 2024

Cloransulam-Methyl
To be initiated September 2024

Coniothyrium minitans Strain CON/M/91-08
To be initiated March 2025

Cyprosulfamide
To be initiated November 2024

Dicamba cluster:

Dicamba (present as Acid)
Dicamba (present as Acid, Ester, Salts)
Dicamba (present as Diethanolamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Diglycoamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Dimethylamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Isopropylamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Monoethanolamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as N-(2-Aminoethyl)-1,2-Ethanediamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as N,N-Bis(3-Aminopropyl)Methylamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Potassium Salt)
Dicamba (present as Sodium Salt)

To be initiated August 2024

Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride Cluster (DDAC):

Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride – Other
Didecyldimethylammonium (present as carbonate and icarbonate Salts)
Dioctyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride (present as Carbonate and Bicarbonate Salts)
Octyl Decyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride
Oxydiethylene Bis(Alkyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride)

To be initiated March 2025

Dodine
To be initiated May 2024

Ethofumesate
To be initiated April 2024

Flumioxazin
To be initiated March 2025

Glutaraldehyde
To be initiated January 2025

Imazapyr
To be initiated April 2024

Maleic Hydrazide
To be initiated January 2025

Mandipropamid
To be initiated August 2024

MCPA cluster:

MCPA (present as Acid)
MCPA (present as Amine Salts: Diethanolamine, Dimethylamine, or Mixed Amines)
MCPA (present as Esters)
MCPA (present as Potassium Salt or as Sodium Salt)

To be initiated May 2024

Metaldehyde
To be initiated November 2024

Metarhizium brunneum Strain F52
To be initiated February 2025

Mineral Oil
To be initiated August 2024

Phosphonic acid cluster:

Mono- and Di-Potassium Salt of Phosphorous Acid
Mono- and Di-basic Sodium, Potassium, and Ammonium Phosphites

To be initiated September 2024

Naphthalene Acetic Acid (present as Ethyl Ester, Sodium Salt, or as Ammonium Salt)
To be initiated February 2025

Oxirane Derivatives – 50% Minimum
To be initiated April 2024

Ozone
To be initiated November 2024

Pendimethalin
To be initiated June 2024

Picloram cluster:

Picloram (present as Potassium Salt)
Picloram (present as Acid)
Picloram (present as Amine Salts)

To be initiated January 2025

Propylene Glycol
To be initiated August 2024

Pyrazon
To be initiated April 2024

Industrial Uses of Sodium Chlorite and Sodium Chlorate cluster:

Sodium Chlorite
Sodium Chlorate

To be initiated April 2024

Spirotetramat
To be initiated June 2024

Streptomycin
To be initiated July 2024

Sulfentrazone
To be initiated May 2024

Tetrakis hydroxymethyl phosphonium sulphate
To be initiated May 2024

Thiencarbazone-Methyl
To be initiated November 2024

Triazole Cumulative Risk Assessment
To be initiated October 2024

Part B – Re-evaluation initiations anticipated between April 2025 and March 2029
The initiation date of the re-evaluation of a particular active ingredient is based on the date of its initial registration, or the date of the last completed re-evaluation.

Part B, Table 1 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026
The month in which the re-evaluation for the active ingredients to be initiated between 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026 is also provided to further improve transparency for registrants and stakeholders.

Active Ingredient
Initiation dates

Beauveria bassiana Strain GHA
To be initiated June 2025

Bifenthrin
To be initiated February 2026

Carbathiin
To be initiated June 2025

Chlormequat Chloride
To be initiated March 2026

Desmedipham
To be initiated October 2025

Diazinon
To be initiated November 2025

Dimethenamid-P
To be initiated April 2025

Dithiopyr
To be initiated September 2025

Formetanate Hydrochloride
To be initiated April 2025

Hexazinone
To be initiated April 2025

Imazamethabenz-Methyl
To be initiated April 2025

Lime Sulphur Or Calcium Polysulphide
To be initiated May 2025

N-Coco-Alkyltrimethylene Diamines present as:

Monobenzoate Salt
Alkyl-1,3-Propylene Diamine Acetates
1-Alkylamino-3-Aminopropane (Alkyl Groups As Derived From Coconut Oil Fatty Acids)

To be initiated December 2025

N-Decanol

N-Octanol

To be initiated September 2025

Nosema (Paranosema) locustae Canning
To be initiated April 2025

Oxycarboxin
To be initiated June 2025

Phenmedipham
To be initiated September 2025

Propyzamide
To be initiated September 2025

Pseudomonas fluorescens A506
To be initiated July 2025

Tribenuron-Methyl
To be initiated June 2025

Trifluralin
To be initiated September 2025

R-(-)-1-Octen-3-Ol
To be initiated December 2025

Saflufenacil
To be initiated February 2026

Simazine Plus Related Active Triazines
To be initiated March 2026

Verticillium albo-atrum, Isolate Wcs850
To be initiated October 2025

Part B, Table 2 Future re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2029

1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027
Active Ingredient

Diquat
Iron (present as FeHEDTA)
Tembotrione
Naphthalene
Animal repellent cluster:

Castor Oil
Dried Eggs
Fish Meal Mixture
Fish Oil Mixture
Garlic Oil
Meat Meal Mixture
Wintergreen Oil

Pseudomonas syringae – Strain ESC-10
Lactobacillus casei Strain LPT-111
Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis Strain Ll64/CSL
Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis Strain Ll102/CSL
Lactic Acid
Citric Acid
Mesosulfuron-Methyl
Metrafenone
Butoxypolypropylene Glycol
Paradichlorobenzene
Tefluthrin
Flonicamid
Acibenzolar-S-Methyl
Iodocarb (3-iodo-2-propynyl butyl carbamate)
Tralkoxydim
Thiabendazole
1,4-Dimethylnaphthalene
Diclorprop cluster:

Dichlorprop-P
Dichlorprop-P (present as Dimethylamine Salt)
Dichlorprop P-Isomer (present as 2-Ethylhexyl Ester)

Thymol
Lactobacillus rhamnosus Strain LPT-21
Lactococcus lactis ssp. cremoris Strain M11/CSL
Imazethapyr
Sodium Fluoride
Trimethoxysilyl quats cluster:

3-(Trimethoxysilyl)-Propyldimethyloctadecyl Ammonium Chloride (trimethoxysilsyl quats)
3-(Trimethoxysilyl)-Propyldimethyloctadecyl Ammonium Chloride (trihydroxysilyl quats)

Diodofon
Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(2-Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine
Oxalic Acid Dihydrate
D-Limonene
Saponins Of Chenopodium Quinoa

1 April 2027 to 31 March 2028
Active Ingredient

Arsenic Acid
Available Bromine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins
Available Chlorine present as 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and 1,3-Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin
Available Chlorine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins
Available Chlorine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins
Bacillus firmus I-1582
Chromic Acid
Clopyralid
Copper (present as Basic Copper Carbonate)
Copper (present as Copper 8-Quinolinolate)
Copper (present as Copper Naphthenate)
Creosote
Cydia pomonella granulovirus (Strain M)
Extract of Reynoutria sachalinensis
Fluopicolide
Formaldehyde
Icaridin
Indaziflam
Metofluthrin
Oriental Mustard Seed Meal
Paecilomyces fumosoroseus Strain FE 9901
Paraformaldehyde
Penflufen
Penthiopyrad
Phoma Macrostoma
Propiconazole
Trichoderma asperellum Strain T34
Zinc (present as Zinc Oxide)
Zinc as Elemental (present as Zinc Naphthenate)

1 April 2028 to 31 March 2029
Active Ingredient

Ametoctradin
Ammonia (present as Ammonium Sulfate)
Aureobasidium pullulans cluster:

Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14940 and DSM 14941
Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14940
Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14941

Bacillus subtilis var. amyloliquefaciens Strain FZB24
Clavibacter michiganesis spp. michiganensis Bacteriophage
Cloquintocet-Mexyl
Denatonium Benzoate
Ethalfluralin
Fenoxaprop-P-Ethyl
Fluazifop-P-Butyl and S-Isomer
Fluopyram
Fluoxastrobin
Fluxapyroxad
Kasugamycin (Present as Hydrochloride Hydrate)
Malathion
MCPB cluster:

MCPB
MCPB (present as Sodium Salt)

Mint oil cluster:

Cornmint Oil
Methyl Salicylate

Octadecadien-1-ol cluster:

(E,Z)-2,13-Octadecadien-1-yl Acetate
(Z,Z)-3,13-Octadecadien-1-ol
(E,Z)-3,13-Octadecadien-1-ol

Picoxystrobin
Poly[Oxyethylene(Dimethyliminio)Ethylene (Dimethyliminio)Ethylene Dichloride] Potassium Dimethyldithiocarbamate Salts
Pseudomonas fluorescens Strain CL145A
Pyroxasulfone
Sedaxane
Sulfoxaflor
Tetraconazole
Trichoderma virens Strain G-41