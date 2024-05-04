Canada – Pest Management Regulatory Agency Re-evaluation and Special Review Work Plan 2024-2029, Re-evaluation Note (REV2024-01)

Pest Management Regulatory Agency
The purpose of this document is to inform registrants, pesticide regulatory officials and the Canadian public of the re-evaluation and special review work (in other words, the post-market reviews) planned by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) for the next five fiscal years from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029.
This work plan includes the target dates for the proposed and final decisions to be published since 1 April 2024, the status of all open re-evaluations and special reviews, as well as new re-evaluations expected to be initiated from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029. This document presents updates to the information last published in Re-evaluation Note REV2023-01, Pest Management Regulatory Agency Re-evaluation and Special Review Work Plan 2023-2028 .
Health Canada regulates pesticides in Canada, with the primary objective of protecting the health of Canadians and the environment. A pesticide product may only be sold or used in Canada if it has been registered or otherwise authorized under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act . Health Canada uses a rigorous science-based risk assessment approach to ensure that the product meets health and environmental protection standards and has value.
As part of the post-market program, registered pesticides are re-evaluated on a cyclical basis to determine their continued acceptability. Pesticides may also be re-evaluated as a result of changes in the information required or the procedures used by Health Canada to determine that the pesticide meets current health, environment and value standards. The re-evaluation process is described in Regulatory Directive DIR2016-04, Management of Pesticides Re-evaluation Policy . In addition, a special review may be initiated at any time to address the identified aspect(s) of concern, and a special review is triggered only under certain circumstances. Special reviews differ from re-evaluations in that a special review is intended to examine only specific aspects of a pesticide. Additional information on special reviews can be found in the PMRA Guidance Document, Approach to Special Reviews of Pesticides .
As required under the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada publishes all post-market proposed decisions for public consultation. Following consultation, comments and information submitted by the public and other stakeholders are considered before Health Canada issues a final decision. Stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed of upcoming consultations and decisions for pesticides by visiting the Pesticides and pest management section of Canada.ca.
This five-year work plan may change in response to workload and emerging issues that require priority action. While this work plan will be updated annually, during the course of the year, interested stakeholders can monitor the PMRA’s Public Registry to view the announcement of new re-evaluations and special reviews, as well as other documents relevant to specific post-market reviews.
Part A – Current re-evaluation and special review work plan (Tables 1–3)
The post-market review program workload remains significant. In recent years, Health Canada focused its resources on the completion of the remaining older pesticide active ingredients registered before 1995, and completed their re-evaluation by 31 March 2023. Health Canada introduced the risk based prioritization for the re-evaluation program in 2019 (REV2020-01), and ongoing efforts to streamline the re-evaluation processes for lower priority actives resulted in the removal of the backlog of lower priority actives. The re-evaluation reviews of several higher priority actives have been delayed due to the demands of focusing resources on completing the re-evaluations of older pesticides, and other priorities including responding to litigations, as well as notices of objection, and the scientific complexity associated with certain pesticide reviews. The number of re-evaluation initiations currently required as per the 15-year legislative requirement continues to be high and given the current resource capacity considerations, the backlog is growing.
As part of its Transformation Agenda (PMRA Transformation), the PMRA is building upon existing risk prioritization efforts to develop a proportional effort approach that prioritizes workload across the full pesticide program. Implementation of proportional effort will enable the PMRA to better focus review efforts to increase overall protection and make progress to eliminate the re-evaluation backlog. The proportional effort policy is expected to be issued for public consultation in mid-summer 2024. Future work plans will reflect any new prioritization or timelines, once the proportional effort policy is finalized.
In addition to proportional effort, the PMRA has recently consulted on the continuous oversight lifecycle approach (Proposed Continuous Oversight Policy) that enhances our ability to keep pace with new science information and takes necessary action where needed to protect human health and the environment. A final continuous oversight approach taking into consideration the comments received during consultation is expected to be issued in late Spring 2024. Continuous oversight reduces reliance on the re-evaluation program by identifying and addressing risks sooner thereby decreasing the complexity of re-evaluation reviews.
During the post-market reviews, when necessary, Health Canada will seek independent scientific advice through Science Advisory Committee to better inform its evidence-based decisions.
Part A, Table 1 Targets for consultation and final decisions of special reviews
Active ingredient name
Target date of consultation Footnote 1
Chlorpropham
Q3 (2025–26)
Desmedipham
Q4 (2027–28)
Dicamba
Dicamba (present as acid, ester, salts)
Dicamba (present as n,n-bis(3-aminopropyl)methylamine salt)
Dicamba (present as monoethanolamine salt)
Dicamba (present as n-(2-aminoethyl)-1,2-ethanediamine salt)
Dicamba (present as acid)
Dicamba (present as potassium salt)
Dicamba (present as sodium salt)
Dicamba (present as dimethylamine salt)
Dicamba (present as diglycolamine salt)
Dicamba (present as isopropylamine salt)
Dicamba (present as diethanolamine salt)
January 2025
Ethofumesate
Q4 (2026–27)
Glufosinate ammonium
Q1 (2026–27)
Hydantoins
Available chlorine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and related hydantoins
Available bromine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin and related hydantoins
Available chlorine present as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-dichloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-dichloro-5-ethyl-5-methylhydantoin and related hydantoins
Available Chlorine Present as 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and 1,3- Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin
Q3 (2025–26)
Iodocarb (3-iodo-2-propynyl butyl carbamate)
October 2024
MCPA
MCPA (present as acid)
MCPA (present as amine salts: diethanolamine, dimethylamine, or mixed amines)
MCPA (present as esters)
MCPA (present as potassium salt or as sodium salt)
Q3 (2025–26)
Novaluron
Q1 (2025-26)
Propiconazole
Q1 (2026–27)
Pydiflumetofen
November 2024
Thiacloprid
Q4 (2026–27)
Active ingredient name
Target date of final decision Footnote 1
Atrazine
Q2 (2025–26)
Chlorothalonil
March 2025
Fosetyl aluminum
August 2024
Methyl bromide
Consultation started 28 March 2024
Part A, Table 2a Targets for consultation and final re-evaluation decisions
Active ingredient name
Re-evaluation category
Target date Footnote 1
Proposed re-evaluation decisions
Target date of consultation
6-Benzylaminopurine
1
Q2 (2026–27)
3-Methyl-2-Cyclohexen-1-one
3
September 2024
Acetamiprid
1
Q2 (2026–27)
Bensulide
1
Q1 (2027–28)
Carbon dioxide cluster:
Carbon dioxide gas
Liquid carbon dioxide
2
October 2024
Cellulose
3
January 2025
Clothianidin general re-evaluation Footnote 2
1
Q2 (2025–26)
Cyprodinil
1
Q4 (2025–26)
D-cis, trans-allethrin
1
Q2 (2026–27)
DEET plus related active toluamides
1
Q1 (2025–26)
Famoxadone
1
February 2025
Fatty Acid cluster:
Potassium Salts of Fatty Acids
Triethanolamine Salts of Fatty Acids
Fatty Acids
Ammonium Salt of Fatty Acid
2
January 2025
Fenamidone
1
Q1 (2025–26)
Ferric Sodium Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid
3
Q1 (2025–26)
Fluazinam
1
Q4 (2025–26)
German Cockroach Extract
3
March 2025
Gibberellins cluster:
Gibberellic acid
Gibberellins A4A7
3
Q1 (2025–26)
Glufosinate ammonium
1
Q1 (2026–27)
Mecoprop cluster:
Mecoprop-P (present as Acid)
Mecoprop-P (present as Dimethylamine Salt)
Mecoprop-P (present as Potassium Salt)
1
Q3 (2025–26)
Methoxyfenozide
1
Q4 (2026–27)
Naled
1
Q3 (2026–27)
Nonylphenoxypolyethoxyethanol
3
March 2025
Phorate
1
Q3 (2026–27)
Picolinafen
1
Q3 (2027–28)
Potassium bicarbonate
2
February 2025
Rodenticide Cluster:
Brodifacoum
Bromadiolone
Bromethalin
Chlorophacinone
Diphacinone (present in free form or as sodium salt)
Warfarin (present in free form or as sodium salt)
Zinc phosphide
Difethialone
1
Q2 (2026–27)
Spinetoram
1
Q2 (2025–26)
Spinosad
1
Q2 (2025–26)
Streptomyces lydicus strain WYEC108
3
December 2024
Sulphur
2
March 2025
Tetrachlorvinphos
1
Q2 (2027–28)
Thiacloprid
1
Q4 (2026–27)
Thiamethoxam general re-evaluation Footnote 2
1
Q2 (2025–26)
Cumulative Health Risk Assessment: N-Methyl Carbamates
1
Q4 (2025–26)
Cumulative Health Risk Assessment: Organophosphates Footnote 3 (project plan)
1
October 2024
Final re-evaluation decisions
Target date of final decision
Abamectin
1
Q1 (2025–26)
Agrobacteriumradiobacter strain K84 and K1026
3
June 2024
Azoxystrobin
1
Q2 (2026–27)
Flufenacet
1
August 2024
Foramsulfuron
3
Consultation started 28 March 2024
Methyl bromide
1
Consultation started 28 March 2024
Natamycin
3
Consultation started 6 March 2024
Octenol
3
June 2024
Silicon dioxide cluster:
Silica aerogel
Silicon dioxide
3
August 2024
Sodium chloride
3
May 2024
S-metolachlor and R-enantiomer
1
Consultation started 29 February 2024
Tebuconazole
1
September 2024
Footnote 2
Cyclical re-evaluations of clothianidin and thiamethoxam were initiated in 2016 to assess their value, as well as human health and environmental risks other than impacts on pollinators and aquatic invertebrates. The assessment of the impacts on pollinators was completed in 2019. Special reviews of clothianidin and thiamethoxam related to aquatic invertebrates were completed in March 2021. Special reviews of clothianidin, thiamethoxam and imidacloprid related to squash bees were completed in February 2022.
Footnote 3
A separate project plan will be published as per process described in Science Policy Note SPN2018-02, Cumulative Health Risk Assessment Framework.
Part A, Table 2b Status of other active ingredients (currently in early stage of re-evaluation process)
The re-evaluations of the following active ingredients are in the early stage of the re-evaluation process, and Health Canada will provide an updated status in the next work plan to be published in spring 2025:
Active ingredient name
Current status
1,2-Dibromo-2,4-Dicyanobutane
Scoping phase completed
2-(Hydroxymethyl)-2-nitro-1,3-propanediol
Scoping phase completed
2-(Thiocyanomethylthio)benzothiazole
Scoping phase
10,10′-Oxybis (Phenoxarsine)
Scoping phase completed
Acifluorfen, present as sodium salt
Scoping phase
Dioxaborinanes cluster:
2,2-(1-Methyltrimethylenedioxy)bis-(4-methyl1,3,2-dioxaborinane)
2,2-Oxybis(4,4,6-trimethyl-1,3,2-dioxaborinane)
Scoping phase
Acequinocyl
Scoping phase
Aminopyralid
Aminopyralid
Aminopyralid triisopropanolamine salt
Aminopyralid potassium salt
Scoping phase
Ammonium Bromide
Scoping phase
Antimicrobials cluster:
2,2-Dibromo-3-nitrilopropionamide
2-Methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one
5-Chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one
4,5-Dichloro-2-N-Octyl-3(2H)-Isothiazolone
Bronopol
Methylene bis(thiocyanate)
Scoping phase
Atrazine (plus related active Triazines)
Scoping phase
Triazinetrione cluster:
Available Chlorine, present as Sodium Dichloro-S-Triazinetrione
Available Chlorine, present as Trichloro-S-Triazinetrione
Trichloro-S-Triazinetrione
Scoping phase
Bentazon cluster:
Bentazon (present as Sodium Salt)
Bentazone
Scoping phase
Bifenazate
Scoping phase completed
Bispyribac-Sodium (KIH-2023)
Scoping phase
Boscalid
Scoping phase completed
Bromacil (present in free form, as dimethylamine salt, or as lithium salt)
Scoping phase
Carbendazim
Scoping phase
Carfentrazone-ethyl
Scoping phase
Chlorpropham
Scoping phase
Clomazone
Scoping phase
Cyazofamid
Scoping phase
Daminozide
Scoping phase completed
Dichlobenil
Scoping phase
Didecyldimethylammonium (present as Carbonate and Bicarbonate Salts)
Scoping phase
Diflubenzuron
Scoping phase
Diphenylamine
Scoping phase
Diuron
Scoping phase
Endothal cluster:
Endothal
Endothal, present as N,N-dimethylalkylamine salt
Scoping phase
EPTC (S-ethyl N,N-dipropylcarbamothioate)
Scoping phase
Etridiazole
Scoping phase
Fenbutatin Oxide
Scoping phase
Fish toxicants cluster:
4-Nitro-3-(trifluoromethyl) phenol sodium salt
Niclosamide
Scoping phase completed
Fluvalinate-tau
Scoping phase
Iodosulfuron-methyl-sodium
Scoping phase completed
Ipconazole
Scoping phase completed
Mesotrione
Scoping phase completed
Metalaxyl cluster:
Metalaxyl
Metalaxyl-M and S-Isomer
Scoping phase
Metribuzin
Scoping phase
Napropamide
Scoping phase
Novaluron
Scoping phase
Oxamyl
Scoping phase
Oxyfluorfen
Scoping phase
Pinoxaden
Scoping phase
Prohexadione calcium
Scoping phase
Prometryne Plus Related Active Triazines
Scoping phase
Prothioconazole
Scoping phase
Pyrimethanil
Scoping phase
Pyraclostrobin
Scoping phase completed
Pyrasulfotole
Scoping phase
Pyroxsulam
Scoping phase
Rotenone
Scoping phase
Sethoxydim
Scoping phase
(S)-Methoprene
Scoping phase
Spirodiclofen
Scoping phase
Spiromesifen
Scoping phase
Sulfonyl Ureas cluster:
Chlorsulfuron
Ethametsulfuron-Methyl
Metsulfuron-Methyl
Nicosulfuron
Rimsulfuron
Thifensulfuron-Methyl
Scoping phase
Sulfuryl fluoride
Scoping phase
Terbacil
Scoping phase
Topramezone
Scoping phase
Triallate
Scoping phase
Triclopyr (present as butoxyethyl ester)
Scoping phase
Trifloxystrobin
Scoping phase completed
Part A, Table 3 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025
For the re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, risk-based prioritization of actives as higher or lower priority based on the risk prioritization approach implemented since 2019 (REV2020-01) was not conducted. As part of the PMRA’s transformation initiative, a proportional effort policy is expected to be issued for consultation in mid-summer 2024, and prioritisation of re-evaluations initiated from 1 April 2024 onwards will be part of this proportional effort approach.
To further improve transparency for stakeholders and registrants, specific month of initiation of re-evaluation is included.
Active ingredient
Initiation dates
1,2-Benzisothiazolin-3-one
To be initiated July 2024
2,4-D cluster
2,4-D (present as Acid)
2,4-D (present as Amine Salts: Dimethylamine Salt, Diethanolamine Salt, or Other Amine Salts)
2,4-D (present as choline salt)
2,4-D (present as Low Volatile Esters)
To be initiated May 2024
2-Phenylphenol and Salts cluster:
2-Phenylphenol
2-Phenylphenol (present as Potassium Salt)
2-Phenylphenol (present as Sodium Salt)
To be initiated April 2024
Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride Cluster (ADBAC):
N-Alkyl (25% C12, 60% C14, 15% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (40% C12, 50% C14, 10% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (68% C12, 32% C14) Dimethyl Ethylbenzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (5% C12, 60% C14, 30% C16, 5% C18) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (67% C12, 25% C14, 7% C16, 1% C18) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
Diisobutylphenoxyethoxyethyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
N-Alkyl (40% C12, 50% C14, 10% C16) Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Saccharinate
N-Dialkyl (5% C12, 60% C14, 30% C16, 5% C18) Methyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride
To be initiated March 2025
Bacillus thuringiensis cluster:
Bacillus thuringiensis Berliner ssp. kurstaki Strain HD-1
Bacillus thuringiensis Serotype H-14
Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. tenebrionis
To be initiated May 2024
Beauveria bassiana Strain HF23
To be initiated April 2024
Bromoxynil
To be initiated May 2024
Chlorantraniliprole
To be initiated May 2024
Chlorthal (present as Dimethyl Ester)
To be initiated August 2024
Clonostachys rosea strain J1446
To be initiated April 2024
Cloransulam-Methyl
To be initiated September 2024
Coniothyrium minitans Strain CON/M/91-08
To be initiated March 2025
Cyprosulfamide
To be initiated November 2024
Dicamba cluster:
Dicamba (present as Acid)
Dicamba (present as Acid, Ester, Salts)
Dicamba (present as Diethanolamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Diglycoamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Dimethylamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Isopropylamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Monoethanolamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as N-(2-Aminoethyl)-1,2-Ethanediamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as N,N-Bis(3-Aminopropyl)Methylamine Salt)
Dicamba (present as Potassium Salt)
Dicamba (present as Sodium Salt)
To be initiated August 2024
Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride Cluster (DDAC):
Didecyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride – Other
Didecyldimethylammonium (present as carbonate and icarbonate Salts)
Dioctyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride (present as Carbonate and Bicarbonate Salts)
Octyl Decyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride
Oxydiethylene Bis(Alkyl Dimethyl Ammonium Chloride)
To be initiated March 2025
Dodine
To be initiated May 2024
Ethofumesate
To be initiated April 2024
Flumioxazin
To be initiated March 2025
Glutaraldehyde
To be initiated January 2025
Imazapyr
To be initiated April 2024
Maleic Hydrazide
To be initiated January 2025
Mandipropamid
To be initiated August 2024
MCPA cluster:
MCPA (present as Acid)
MCPA (present as Amine Salts: Diethanolamine, Dimethylamine, or Mixed Amines)
MCPA (present as Esters)
MCPA (present as Potassium Salt or as Sodium Salt)
To be initiated May 2024
Metaldehyde
To be initiated November 2024
Metarhizium brunneum Strain F52
To be initiated February 2025
Mineral Oil
To be initiated August 2024
Phosphonic acid cluster:
Mono- and Di-Potassium Salt of Phosphorous Acid
Mono- and Di-basic Sodium, Potassium, and Ammonium Phosphites
To be initiated September 2024
Naphthalene Acetic Acid (present as Ethyl Ester, Sodium Salt, or as Ammonium Salt)
To be initiated February 2025
Oxirane Derivatives – 50% Minimum
To be initiated April 2024
Ozone
To be initiated November 2024
Pendimethalin
To be initiated June 2024
Picloram cluster:
Picloram (present as Potassium Salt)
Picloram (present as Acid)
Picloram (present as Amine Salts)
To be initiated January 2025
Propylene Glycol
To be initiated August 2024
Pyrazon
To be initiated April 2024
Industrial Uses of Sodium Chlorite and Sodium Chlorate cluster:
Sodium Chlorite
Sodium Chlorate
To be initiated April 2024
Spirotetramat
To be initiated June 2024
Streptomycin
To be initiated July 2024
Sulfentrazone
To be initiated May 2024
Tetrakis hydroxymethyl phosphonium sulphate
To be initiated May 2024
Thiencarbazone-Methyl
To be initiated November 2024
Triazole Cumulative Risk Assessment
To be initiated October 2024
Part B – Re-evaluation initiations anticipated between April 2025 and March 2029
The initiation date of the re-evaluation of a particular active ingredient is based on the date of its initial registration, or the date of the last completed re-evaluation.
Part B, Table 1 Re-evaluation Initiations between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026
The month in which the re-evaluation for the active ingredients to be initiated between 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026 is also provided to further improve transparency for registrants and stakeholders.
Active Ingredient
Initiation dates
Beauveria bassiana Strain GHA
To be initiated June 2025
Bifenthrin
To be initiated February 2026
Carbathiin
To be initiated June 2025
Chlormequat Chloride
To be initiated March 2026
Desmedipham
To be initiated October 2025
Diazinon
To be initiated November 2025
Dimethenamid-P
To be initiated April 2025
Dithiopyr
To be initiated September 2025
Formetanate Hydrochloride
To be initiated April 2025
Hexazinone
To be initiated April 2025
Imazamethabenz-Methyl
To be initiated April 2025
Lime Sulphur Or Calcium Polysulphide
To be initiated May 2025
N-Coco-Alkyltrimethylene Diamines present as:
Monobenzoate Salt
Alkyl-1,3-Propylene Diamine Acetates
1-Alkylamino-3-Aminopropane (Alkyl Groups As Derived From Coconut Oil Fatty Acids)
To be initiated December 2025
N-Decanol
N-Octanol
To be initiated September 2025
Nosema (Paranosema) locustae Canning
To be initiated April 2025
Oxycarboxin
To be initiated June 2025
Phenmedipham
To be initiated September 2025
Propyzamide
To be initiated September 2025
Pseudomonas fluorescens A506
To be initiated July 2025
Tribenuron-Methyl
To be initiated June 2025
Trifluralin
To be initiated September 2025
R-(-)-1-Octen-3-Ol
To be initiated December 2025
Saflufenacil
To be initiated February 2026
Simazine Plus Related Active Triazines
To be initiated March 2026
Verticillium albo-atrum, Isolate Wcs850
To be initiated October 2025
Part B, Table 2 Future re-evaluation initiations between 1 April 2026 and 31 March 2029
1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027
Active Ingredient
Diquat
Iron (present as FeHEDTA)
Tembotrione
Naphthalene
Animal repellent cluster:
Castor Oil
Dried Eggs
Fish Meal Mixture
Fish Oil Mixture
Garlic Oil
Meat Meal Mixture
Wintergreen Oil
Pseudomonas syringae – Strain ESC-10
Lactobacillus casei Strain LPT-111
Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis Strain Ll64/CSL
Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis Strain Ll102/CSL
Lactic Acid
Citric Acid
Mesosulfuron-Methyl
Metrafenone
Butoxypolypropylene Glycol
Paradichlorobenzene
Tefluthrin
Flonicamid
Acibenzolar-S-Methyl
Iodocarb (3-iodo-2-propynyl butyl carbamate)
Tralkoxydim
Thiabendazole
1,4-Dimethylnaphthalene
Diclorprop cluster:
Dichlorprop-P
Dichlorprop-P (present as Dimethylamine Salt)
Dichlorprop P-Isomer (present as 2-Ethylhexyl Ester)
Thymol
Lactobacillus rhamnosus Strain LPT-21
Lactococcus lactis ssp. cremoris Strain M11/CSL
Imazethapyr
Sodium Fluoride
Trimethoxysilyl quats cluster:
3-(Trimethoxysilyl)-Propyldimethyloctadecyl Ammonium Chloride (trimethoxysilsyl quats)
3-(Trimethoxysilyl)-Propyldimethyloctadecyl Ammonium Chloride (trihydroxysilyl quats)
Diodofon
Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(2-Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine
Oxalic Acid Dihydrate
D-Limonene
Saponins Of Chenopodium Quinoa
1 April 2027 to 31 March 2028
Active Ingredient
Arsenic Acid
Available Bromine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins
Available Chlorine present as 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and 1,3-Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin
Available Chlorine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins
Available Chlorine present as 1-Bromo-3-Chloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-Dichloro-5,5-Dimethylhydantoin, 1,3-Dichloro-5-Ethyl-5-Methylhydantoin and Related Hydantoins
Bacillus firmus I-1582
Chromic Acid
Clopyralid
Copper (present as Basic Copper Carbonate)
Copper (present as Copper 8-Quinolinolate)
Copper (present as Copper Naphthenate)
Creosote
Cydia pomonella granulovirus (Strain M)
Extract of Reynoutria sachalinensis
Fluopicolide
Formaldehyde
Icaridin
Indaziflam
Metofluthrin
Oriental Mustard Seed Meal
Paecilomyces fumosoroseus Strain FE 9901
Paraformaldehyde
Penflufen
Penthiopyrad
Phoma Macrostoma
Propiconazole
Trichoderma asperellum Strain T34
Zinc (present as Zinc Oxide)
Zinc as Elemental (present as Zinc Naphthenate)
1 April 2028 to 31 March 2029
Active Ingredient
Ametoctradin
Ammonia (present as Ammonium Sulfate)
Aureobasidium pullulans cluster:
Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14940 and DSM 14941
Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14940
Aureobasidium pullulans Strain DSM 14941
Bacillus subtilis var. amyloliquefaciens Strain FZB24
Clavibacter michiganesis spp. michiganensis Bacteriophage
Cloquintocet-Mexyl
Denatonium Benzoate
Ethalfluralin
Fenoxaprop-P-Ethyl
Fluazifop-P-Butyl and S-Isomer
Fluopyram
Fluoxastrobin
Fluxapyroxad
Kasugamycin (Present as Hydrochloride Hydrate)
Malathion
MCPB cluster:
MCPB
MCPB (present as Sodium Salt)
Mint oil cluster:
Cornmint Oil
Methyl Salicylate
Octadecadien-1-ol cluster:
(E,Z)-2,13-Octadecadien-1-yl Acetate
(Z,Z)-3,13-Octadecadien-1-ol
(E,Z)-3,13-Octadecadien-1-ol
Picoxystrobin
Poly[Oxyethylene(Dimethyliminio)Ethylene (Dimethyliminio)Ethylene Dichloride] Potassium Dimethyldithiocarbamate Salts
Pseudomonas fluorescens Strain CL145A
Pyroxasulfone
Sedaxane
Sulfoxaflor
Tetraconazole
Trichoderma virens Strain G-41