Snowbird Technologies Selected to Participate in TRIDENT WARRIOR/RIMPAC Assessment Events

The SAMM Tech platform will be utilized aboard a San Antonio-Class Amphibious Transport Dock in Summer 2024

The SAMM Tech 10-ft. container system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – April 30, 2024 – PRLog — Snowbird Technologies today announced that it has been selected by the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE), the lead for additive manufacturing education and research at NPS, to participate in the 2024 Naval Experimentation exercises TRIDENT WARRIOR and RIMPAC to employ advanced manufacturing capability to afloat readiness challenges at the point of need.

The Metal Wire Directed Energy Deposition for Naval Operations Assessment Event is being facilitated by FLEETWERX, the NPS innovation hub, which drives collaboration among warrior-scholars, industry, academia, and government entities to rapidly develop and deploy innovative solutions for national security challenges. CAMRE is dedicated to the advancement of additive manufacturing research and education for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Department of Defense, especially for applications in operational environments. As an example, CAMRE recently opened the NPS Advanced Manufacturing Center, a laboratory that will aid in the pursuit of breakthroughs in 3D printing and related technologies for defense applications.

The Metal Wire Directed Energy Deposition for Naval Operations Assessment Event is designed to identify the capabilities and expertise that will provide a competitive advantage to enhance naval readiness via advanced manufacturing technology. Snowbird Technologies was selected because of the Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing Technology platform – SAMM Tech – a 10-foot, containerized and deployable metal additive manufacturing platform powered by a Meltio print system, FANUC controls, and Creaform 3D scanning capabilities. One of the value propositions that contributed to SAMM Tech being selected for this exercise was its reliance on metal wire directed energy deposition (DED) using the Meltio system. The use of weld wire versus powder addresses Naval Engineering concerns around hazardous material inputs and outputs.

SAMM Tech will be transported to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii for installation on a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock where it will participate in activities to support parts production for the ship while afloat and for adjacent afloat ships. Per the program requirements, SAMM Tech can perform metal wire DED additive manufacturing and finish the parts with CNC subtractive manufacturing capabilities in the same machine.

“The TRIDENT WARRIOR and RIMPAC experimentation exercises will accelerate the development of SAMM Tech to be a tool in the Naval Readiness toolkit while afloat,” said Jeremy Heerdink, Vice President. “The unit has performed well on land, but this will be its first experience afloat in a fully immersive defense setting. We have high expectations for the capabilities of SAMM Tech and how it can support warfighters at sea.”

Unique from other printers, SAMM Tech is built into the structure of a 10-foot MILVAN container, maximizing print area, and creating a robust and tactical shelter for the print and CNC systems and an integrated operator compartment. With the Meltio print head and engine – a strategic technology partner awarded by the Department of Defense – SAMM Tech can print in various metal materials including stainless steel, mild steel, tool steel, titanium, and Inconel. For the TRIDENT WARRIOR exercise, stainless steel is the material of choice. Raw materials will be provided in standard weld wire and compressed inert gas to operate the printer at sea.

The assessment event will conclude in late summer at which time a full analysis and case study report will be generated with Snowbird Technologies, outlining any constraints, or needed improvements to ensure the systems are ready for full operation on the land, in the air, and at sea.

About Snowbird Technologies

With more than 31 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of specialized cooling and water systems, the Snowbird Technologies brand is synonymous with innovative solutions for extreme environments. Today, Snowbird offers a range of custom-built environmental control units, air water generators, and now the impressive SAMM Tech advanced manufacturing system providing support for users in military and industrial markets. For more information, visit https://www.snowbirdtech.com.