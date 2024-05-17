Hong Kong – Arrangements for Registration of Persons services after relocation of Immigration Headquarters

Arrangements for Registration of Persons services after relocation of Immigration Headquarters ******************************************************************************************



The Immigration Department (ImmD) announced today (May 16) the following arrangements for the Registration of Persons (ROP) services after relocation of the Immigration Headquarters on June 11.

A spokesperson of the ImmD said, ROP – Kwun Tong Office, which is located in Manulife Financial Centre, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, will be relocated to the new Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O and renamed as ROP – Tseung Kwan O Office on June 11. Upon commencement of operation of the ROP – Tseung Kwan O Office, extension of service hours will also be provided, i.e. operating from 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sunday and public holidays.

The last working day of ROP – Kwun Tong Office is June 8. Applicants, who have made identity card applications at ROP – Kwun Tong Office, are advised to collect their new identity cards from ROP – Kwun Tong Office on or before June 8. Starting from June 11, applicants who have not yet collected their new smart identity cards are required to collect their identity cards at the adjacent ROP – Kwun Tong (Temporary) Office. ROP – Kwun Tong (Temporary) Office will continue to provide services at the current location. The address of ROP – Kwun Tong (Temporary) Office is Office 1, 2nd Floor, Manulife Financial Centre (for registration service) and Office 1B, 3rd Floor, Manulife Financial Centre, Tower A (for collection service).

On the other hand, ROP – Hong Kong Office, which is located on the 8th Floor of the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai, will continue to provide services at the same location. The working hours and scope of services remain unchanged.

For applicants, who have applied for the Certificates of Registered Particulars or Certificates of Exemption and the location for collection is ROP – Kwun Tong Office, please collect the certificates on or before June 8. Starting from June 11, applicants who have yet to collect the mentioned certificates are required to collect their certificates at the ROP – Tseung Kwan O Office.

For details of the working hours and scope of services of ROP Offices, please see Annex. For more information about ROP services, please visit the Immigration webpage (www.immd.gov.hk/eng/faq/faq_hkic.html).

For enquiries, please contact the ImmD by calling our enquiry hotline (2824 6111), by fax (2877 7711) or by email (enquiry@immd.gov.hk).