Missing man in Yau Ma Tei located



A man who went missing in Yau Ma Tei has been located.

Hung Chi-shing, aged 55, went missing after he was last seen at an elderly home on Canton Road yesterday morning (May 15). Staff of the caring home made a report to Police today (May 16).

Police located the man on Hoi Fai Road, Mong Kok this afternoon. No suspicious circumstances were detected.