Hong Kong – Arrangements for travel document services after relocation of Immigration Headquarters

Arrangements for travel document services after relocation of Immigration Headquarters ***************************************************************************************



The Immigration Department (ImmD) announced today (May 16) the arrangements for travel document services after the relocation of the Immigration Headquarters on June 11.

A spokesperson of the ImmD said that the last working day of the Travel Documents and Nationality (Application) (TDNA) Section and the Travel Documents (Issue) (TDI) Section at the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai is June 8. The two sections will be relocated to the Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O on June 11 to continue to render services for travel document application and collection.

To provide members of the public with more convenient services, the TDNA Section will, on the same day upon commencement of operations of the new Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, extend its services to the handling of applications for the Document of Identity for Visa Purposes and the Re-entry Permit, in addition to the existing service of processing applications for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport. For members of the public who need to submit those applications in person at that office, they may book an appointment through the Internet (www.gov.hk/tdbooking) or via a 24-hour hotline (2598 0888) available from May 27.

As regards the arrangements for collection of travel documents, the spokesperson said that for an applicant whose travel document application has been processed, the ImmD will issue a Notice of Collection to notify the applicant the collection arrangements. Upon relocation of the TDI Section, applicants who have originally opted to collect their new travel documents at the TDI Section at the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai may collect their travel documents according to the details stated in the Notice of Collection. For applicants with a Notice of Collection issued on or before March 10, 2024, they are advised to collect their new travel documents as soon as possible; the uncollected new travel documents will be transferred on June 11 to the TDI Section in Tseung Kwan O (Address: 1st Floor, Administration Tower, Immigration Headquarters, 61 Po Yap Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories) for collection thereafter.

Moreover, for applicants with a Notice of Collection issued on or after March 11, 2024, they may collect their new travel documents at the Wan Chai Collection Office on or before June 8, or at the Hong Kong Island Travel Documents Issuing Office (Address: 2nd Floor, Harbour Building, 38 Pier Road, Central) from June 11 onwards.

The details of the above collection arrangements are appended in the Annex. If members of the public wish to collect their new travel documents before the relocation of the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai, they should attend that office early for the collection, and no appointment booking is required. For more information about collection of travel documents and office hours, please visit the Immigration webpage (www.immd.gov.hk/eng/faq/hk-travel-doc.html).

The ImmD takes this opportunity to call on members of the public who are planning for travel to arrange for renewal of their HKSAR passports in advance, and allow sufficient time for the applications for and collection of their new passports. The ImmD also encourages members of the public to submit their HKSAR passport applications online, which is fast and convenient. For enquiries, please call the ImmD hotline on 2824 6111 or contact the ImmD by fax (2877 7711) or email (enquiry@immd.gov.hk).