Port system allows smooth freight ************************************

Leveraging AI, blockchain and huge information innovations, the Port Community System lets users track freight and manage custom-mades clearance on a single digital platform. Because its launch, over 6 000 business have actually signed up.

An agent from the Transport and Logistics Bureau spoke with news.gov.hk about the system’s advancement and the market’s passionate feedback. The system’s designer, the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre, shared information about its functions and benefits, and a service user provided a radiant evaluation of its effect on effectiveness.

The story is readily available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature from today (June 7) in text and video format.