Here is the rates breakdown for the Galaxy Z Fold8 series and the Z Flip8

We’re still at the Galaxy Unpacked occasion that brought the Galaxy Z Flip8, the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Z Fold8 Ultra. If you desire a closer appearance, we have a hands-on contrast of the Z Fold8 duo. And now we need to provide some problem– the foldables got more pricey.
Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8it’s$100/EUR100/ ₤ 100 more than the Z Flip7. And this time around we can’t indicate an FE design as the less expensive choice.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is likewise$100/EUR100/ ₤ 100 more costly than its predecessor– that would be the Z Fold7, because Samsung included an “Ultra” tag to its huge book-style collapsible. Anyhow, you can compare the brand-new costs with the ones for the Z foldables from in 2015.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is the brand-new large form-factor collapsible– it has a 16:10 cover and a 4:3 inner screen. Once again, this isn’t the follow up to the Z Fold7. Size-wise it fits in between the Flip and the Fold Ultra and the very same can be stated about its cost.
Here is the in-depth breakdown:
UK
EU
India
Canada
Australia
The base designs have 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Samsung mainly eliminated the complimentary storage upgrade, though we did identify it in a minimum of one market, so examine your regional Samsung.com. Keep in mind that the pre-order duration will last till completion of the month. For a lot of nations that we inspected, there are discount rates that cover some or all of the expense of updating from 256GB to 512GB, though the specific information vary by area.
In the United States, you can get $150 off the Z Flip8 with no trade-in and $200 off the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra. In addition, you can get $100 off with the code PAYPAL100 (this needs that you pay with PayPal, though). Inspect Samsung United States for more information.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8
In the UK, you can get ₤ 100 off the Z Flip8 with the code Z8 and ₤ 50 off if you pay with PayPal. You can utilize the Z8 code to get ₤ 100 off the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra, however it appears that the PayPal offer does not use to these 2.
< img alt="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8" width ="126" height ="84" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-8-z-fold-8-ultra-announcement/popup2/-126/gsmarena_021.jpg">
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8
There’s a comparable handle Germany, EUR100 off for all 3 designs if you utilize the code PAYPAL8Keep in mind that Samsung is providing a totally free 6-month trial of Google AI Pro, which likewise includes 5TB of cloud storage.
In India, you can get an immediate bank discount rate of 4,000 for the Z Flip8 or 9,000 for the 2 Z Folds.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
In Australia, there is a $ 100 trade-in benefit or you can get a $ 100 Eco-Voucher. That is for the Z Flip8, the worths increase by $ 50 if you are taking a look at the Z Folds.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
256GB 12GB RAM
EUR 1,299.00
₤ 1,149.00
512GB 12GB RAM
EUR 1,499.00< img alt="Deal" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-de1.png">
₤ 1,319.00
Program all costs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
256GB 12GB RAM
EUR 2,199.00 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-de1.png">
₤ 1,899.00 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-uk1.png">
512GB 12GB RAM
EUR 2,399.00 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-de1.png">
$ 2,299.99 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-com1.png">
Program all rates
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
256GB 12GB RAM
EUR 1,999.00 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-de1.png">
₤ 1,699.00 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-uk1.png">
512GB 12GB RAM
EUR 2,199.00 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-de1.png">
₤ 1,869.00 < img alt ="Deal" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-uk1.png">
Program all rates
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
|256GB 12GB RAM
|EUR 1,299.00
|₤ 1,149.00
|512GB 12GB RAM
|EUR 1,499.00< img alt="Deal" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/static/stores/amazon-de1.png">
|₤ 1,319.00
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.
These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.