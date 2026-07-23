Here is the rates breakdown for the Galaxy Z Fold8 series and the Z Flip8

We’re still at the Galaxy Unpacked occasion that brought the Galaxy Z Flip8, the Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Z Fold8 Ultra. If you desire a closer appearance, we have a hands-on contrast of the Z Fold8 duo. And now we need to provide some problem– the foldables got more pricey.

Taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8it’s$100/EUR100/ ₤ 100 more than the Z Flip7. And this time around we can’t indicate an FE design as the less expensive choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is likewise$100/EUR100/ ₤ 100 more costly than its predecessor– that would be the Z Fold7, because Samsung included an “Ultra” tag to its huge book-style collapsible. Anyhow, you can compare the brand-new costs with the ones for the Z foldables from in 2015.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is the brand-new large form-factor collapsible– it has a 16:10 cover and a 4:3 inner screen. Once again, this isn’t the follow up to the Z Fold7. Size-wise it fits in between the Flip and the Fold Ultra and the very same can be stated about its cost.

Here is the in-depth breakdown:

United States

12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB 16GB/1TB

Galaxy Z Flip8 $1,200 $1,400 –

Galaxy Z Fold8 $1,900 $2,100 $2,500

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra $2,100 $2,300 $2,700

UK

12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB 16GB/1TB

Galaxy Z Flip8 ₤ 1,150 ₤ 1,320 –

Galaxy Z Fold8 ₤ 1,700 ₤ 1,870 ₤ 2,120

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra ₤ 1,900 ₤ 2,070 ₤ 2,320

EU

12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB 16GB/1TB

Galaxy Z Flip8 EUR1,300 EUR1,500 –

Galaxy Z Fold8 EUR2,000 EUR2,200 EUR2,600

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra EUR2,200 EUR2,400 EUR2,800

India

12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB 16GB/1TB

Galaxy Z Flip8 125,000 145,000 –

Galaxy Z Fold8 180,000 200,000 240,000

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 200,000 220,000 260,000

Canada

12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB 16GB/1TB

Galaxy Z Flip8 $1,550 $1,830 –

Galaxy Z Fold8 $2,400 $2,680 $3,240

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra $2,700 $2,980 $3,540

Australia

12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB 16GB/1TB

Galaxy Z Flip8 $1,950 $2,250 –

Galaxy Z Fold8 $2,700 $3,000 $3,600

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra $3,000 $3,300 $3,900

The base designs have 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Samsung mainly eliminated the complimentary storage upgrade, though we did identify it in a minimum of one market, so examine your regional Samsung.com. Keep in mind that the pre-order duration will last till completion of the month. For a lot of nations that we inspected, there are discount rates that cover some or all of the expense of updating from 256GB to 512GB, though the specific information vary by area.

In the United States, you can get $150 off the Z Flip8 with no trade-in and $200 off the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra. In addition, you can get $100 off with the code PAYPAL100 (this needs that you pay with PayPal, though). Inspect Samsung United States for more information.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8

In the UK, you can get ₤ 100 off the Z Flip8 with the code Z8 and ₤ 50 off if you pay with PayPal. You can utilize the Z8 code to get ₤ 100 off the Z Fold8 and Z Fold8 Ultra, however it appears that the PayPal offer does not use to these 2.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

There’s a comparable handle Germany, EUR100 off for all 3 designs if you utilize the code PAYPAL8Keep in mind that Samsung is providing a totally free 6-month trial of Google AI Pro, which likewise includes 5TB of cloud storage.

In India, you can get an immediate bank discount rate of 4,000 for the Z Flip8 or 9,000 for the 2 Z Folds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

In Australia, there is a $ 100 trade-in benefit or you can get a $ 100 Eco-Voucher. That is for the Z Flip8, the worths increase by $ 50 if you are taking a look at the Z Folds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8