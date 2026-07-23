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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

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19659001 #StepUp What: Samhita: A Classical Journey– Bharatanatyam Ft. Sneha Mahesh < source media = 19459001 alt = 19459002 > < img src = 19459003 alt = title = 19459002 width = 19459006 height = loading = > Gram it: Though the Capital tape-recorded an optimum temperature level of 33.6 ° Celsius on Wednesday, a number of visitors still headed to the India Gate; most likely to take advantage of clear skies. The IMD projection for today reveals optimal temperature levels to variety in between 32 ° to 34 ° Celsius, with extremely light to light rain in separated parts of the city. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT) 19659005 Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 19659006 When: July 23 Timing: 7pm Entry: Free Closest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 19659010 #Staged What: Dastaan-e-Barsaat Nostalgic Classics: A Musical Tribute Series 19659012 Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House 19659013 When: July 23 Timing: 6.30 pm Entry: Free 19659016 Closest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & & Violet Lines) #LitTalk What: Kashmir Shaiva Darshana: Bharata’s Cosmic World View (Speaker: Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra) 19659019 Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road When: July 23 19659021 Timing: 7pm Entry: Free 19659023 Nearby Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 19659024 #CineCall What: La Grande Vadrouille (The Great Escape) (Director: Gérard Oury) 19659026 Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate 19659027 When: July 23 Timing: 6.30 pm 19659029 Entry: Free 19659030 Closest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 19659031 #StepUp 19659032 What: IIC Double Bill: Dance Recital Ft. Bhadra Rajeev (Mohiniyattam) Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road 19659034 When: July 23 Timing: 7pm 19659036 Entry: Free Closest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 19659038 #LitTalk What: Bharat Ki Soch Mantrana: Climate Change and Sustainability (Speaker: Shyam Saran) Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road When: July 23 Timing: 3pm 19659043 Entry: Register here 19659044 Closest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 19659045 #TuneIn What: Monsoon Ragas Feet Lakshay Mohan & & Aayush Mohan 19659047 Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 19659048 When: July 23 19659049 Timing: 7pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 19659051 Nearby Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & & Violet Lines) 19659052 #ArtAttack What: ARTH: In All Shades Of Grey And A Riot Of Colours– Artworks by Pooja, Bhavana & & Suneeta 19659054 Where: Galerie at Museo, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram 19659055 When: July 23 to 26 Timing: 5:30 pm to 7pm Entry: Free 19659058 Nearby Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line) #PlayDate 19659060 What: Workshop|Clay Calendar Making 19659061 Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Golden I, Block D, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida 19659062 When: July 23 Timing: 3.08 pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com Nearby Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line) #JustForLaughs 19659067 What: Lie Hard: A Comedy Game Show Ft. Gaurav Kapoor Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram When: July 23 Timing: 4pm & & 8pm Entry: www.bookmyshow.com Nearby Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree What: The Festive Collections Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House 19659076 When: July 23 Timing: 10.30 am to 7pm 19659078 Entry: Free Closest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & & Violet Lines) For more follow @htcity. delhijunction

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