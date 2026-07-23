Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch Series 9 hands-on evaluation

Intro

In keeping with its normal historical timeframe, Samsung simply revealed its most current crop of collapsible smart devices. These consist of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which, confusingly-enough is straight being successful the Z Fold7, the Z Fold8 – which is now the name for Samsung’s totally brand-new collapsible type element and last and most likely least – the Z Flip8. The Korean giant likewise revitalized its wearable lineup.

Calling and basic design classifications are a lot easier here. You have a brand name brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 just offered in a single 47mm size, and after that you have the brand-new Galaxy Watch9, which can be had in either 40mm or 44mm size. There is still no word of a Galaxy Watch9 Classic. It might still come at a later date, though; that would not truly be normal of Samsung and their watch statements, so make from that what you will.

On the surface area, not a lot has actually altered with this year’s designs. Not the total styling. Samsung is continuing with its honestly odd body shape options for both designs. We get it -being special and sticking out are essential, however the styles are still extremely polarizing.

Rather of looks, it appears this year Samsung is focusing more on internals. Both watch designs include some fascinating modifications on the within, which we will go through.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 hands-on evaluation

Let’s begin with the Ultra and work our method down, or rather “sideways”given that the Ultra and vanilla designs aren’t precisely completing for the exact same crowd in our mind. The Ultra is a really various beat, both figuratively and actually. With a 47mm dial and determining 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.7 mm, it is absolutely nothing except a substantial watch. Even for somebody with reasonably huge hands, it’s sort of a lot.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 specifications at a look:

Body: 47.4 x47.1 x10.7 mm, 62g; Sapphire crystal front, ceramic/sapphire crystal back, titanium frame (grade 4); IP68/IP69K dust tight and water resistant (immersible as much as 100m/10ATM for 10 minutes), MIL-STD-810H certified, ECG accredited, 40m swimproof/diving (EN13319).

47.4 x47.1 x10.7 mm, 62g; Sapphire crystal front, ceramic/sapphire crystal back, titanium frame (grade 4); IP68/IP69K dust tight and water resistant (immersible as much as 100m/10ATM for 10 minutes), MIL-STD-810H certified, ECG accredited, 40m swimproof/diving (EN13319). Show: 1.52″ Super AMOLED, 5000 nits (peak), 498x498px resolution, 9:9 element ratio, 327ppi.

1.52″ Super AMOLED, 5000 nits (peak), 498x498px resolution, 9:9 element ratio, 327ppi. Chipset: Snapdragon SW6100 Wear Elite (3 nm).

Snapdragon SW6100 Wear Elite (3 nm). Memory: 64GB 2GB RAM.

64GB 2GB RAM. OS/Software: Android Wear OS 7, One UI Watch 9.

Android Wear OS 7, One UI Watch 9. Rear electronic camera: No.

No. Front electronic camera: No.

No. Video capture: Rear video camera : No.

: No. Battery: 800mAh; 10W wireless.

800mAh; 10W wireless. Connection: LTE; eSIM; Wi-Fi 5; BT 6.0; NFC.

LTE; eSIM; Wi-Fi 5; BT 6.0; NFC. Misc: Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, altimeter, compass, SpO2, temperature level (body), temperature level (water), BioActive.

And mind you, the Ultra2 has actually gotten a bit slimmer compared to its predecessor. It’s not a gigantic shrink-down – simply 1.4 mm, however when it concerns watches it does count. Not to state that now the Watch Ultra2 amazingly sits flush with your wrist or anything like that, however it does matter. Samsung states that through “advanced internal re-engineering”it handled to decrease the general density by 12%. Obviously, the brand-new Ultra2 watch bands are now softer and lighter, that makes for a more comfy using experience in general.

Considering that the Ultra2 is really a gram much heavier than the initial design, Samsung obviously seemed like they needed to comprise the weight distinction as finest they might somewhere else. Being completely truthful, slimmer or not, we still discover the Watch Ultra2 unwieldy. We get that it is suggested for rough conditions and not precisely daily wear, so we can’t be too extreme on it.

Mentioning rough conditions, the Ultra2 has actually gotten back at harder. Well, a minimum of on paper, we aren’t sure just how much of a useful distinction it makes considering that the initial Ultra was likewise swim-ready with its IP68 ingress security score.

Left: Galaxy Watch Ultra2 – Right: Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Watch Ultra2 has the technically much better IP68/IP69K score. That still permits it to go to the exact same 100m or 10ATM depth for 10 minutes. The possibly more vital brand-new addition is the EN13319 accreditation, which approximately equates to 40m swimproof/diving abilities. Samsung mentions that the Watch Ultra2 has actually been established together with Mares – a world-leading diving devices brand name. To provide it a lot more trustworthiness as a diving device, the Ultra2 instantly begins tracking statistics like depth, time and water temperature level. Later on this year, users can likewise anticipate an unique Ultra2 Diving app that assures a lot more sophisticated functions like ascent/descent speed tracking and safe dive limitations. Remarkable things, though we question that anyone will in fact switch out a correct diving computer system for the Ultra2.

Not a lot else appears to have actually altered about the remainder of the construct. Well, Samsung has actually included etched numbers to the front bezel. Once again, that’s barely criticism, thinking about the initial Ultra currently provided quite much the most exceptional costs of products. You get a grade 4 titanium frame, a ceramic/sapphire crystal back and a Sapphire crystal front. Unless you actually head out of your method to run into diamonds or obsidian, the Ultra2, which acquires the very same develop, must be completely great.

Fortunately, seeing how diving is a quite specific niche activity, there are other intriguing enhancements to go around. In no specific order, while we were hard-pressed to in fact find any external distinctions in the Ultra2 compared to the initial design, taking a look at the specifications sheet, we did observe that the screen has actually grown ever so a little from 1.5 inches to 1.52 inches. That brings along a minor bump in resolution, however just essentially sufficient to offset the bigger display screen size. The pixel density stays the exact same at a completely sharp 372 ppi, approximately.

Samsung does boast that the screen peak brightness has actually obviously gotten a lot much better. While we do not have a main figure officially discounted for the og Ultra, many sources declare it can increase to 3,000 nits, while the Ultra2 can do a tremendous 5,000 nits. That is rather the enhancement and one that may really can be found in useful. If there ever was a gadget implied to be noticeable under the harshest of lighting conditions, it needs to be a wearable.

In spite of being especially slimmer and just like 1 gram much heavier, the Ultra2 includes a major battery upgrade: 800 mAh, up from 590 mAh in the initial design. That is possibly enormous for use, especially in extreme tracking situations, where you may be striking several things at the same time, like the screen and GPS.

Samsung appears to have actually generally gutted the withins through and through due to the fact that the chipset has actually been altered. Rather of an internal Exynos W1000, the Watch Ultra2 utilizes a Snapdragon SW6100 Wear Elite. Both are penta-core chips, made on a 3nm node and indicated to be incredibly power-efficient, so we do not always understand what the ramifications of the swap are. Samsung highlights “a massive boost in speed and efficiency for lag-free, seamless health monitoring”which seems like PR-talk more than anything else. We extremely question that the old chipset was having problem staying up to date with sensing unit input.

Mentioning sensing units, these, a minimum of on the surface area, seem the same and consist of: Samsung BioActive Sensor( Optical Bio-signal Sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal+Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor.

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Wider connection likewise consists of GPS(L1 +L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS assistance for placing, NFC and technically much better dual-band Wi-Fi air conditioner and Bluetooth 6.0. You can anticipate some smaller sized quality-of-life upgrades from these modifications. The simple truth that the Ultra2 ships with Android Wear OS 7 and One UI Watch 9 will most likely be more impactful than these little hardware tweaks. Oh, and simply for the sake of thoroughness, while the initial Watch Ultra technically exists in a 32GB version and a 64GB version, both with 2GB of RAM, the Ultra2 is just used with 64GB of internal storage.

Color alternatives for the Ultra2 consist of Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray. Not truly much range, however you can spice things up with various bands. There is the Marine Band -a light and breathable silicone band suggested for all-day bring, PeakForm Band -a hybrid product band going for both convenience and sophistication and Trail Band-a timeless material band for exceptional convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 hands-on evaluation

As currently discussed, Samsung is demanding protecting the strange body shapes of its wearables. This leads to some honestly humorous descriptions in news release. The Ultra2 is regularly called a “squircle”while the routine Watch9 obviously has a “signature cushion silhouette”

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 specifications at a glimpse:

Body: 42.7 x40.4 x8.6 mm, 31.5 g/ 46.0 x43.7 x8.6 mm, 34g; Glass front (Sapphire crystal), aluminum frame; MIL-STD-810H certified, IP68 dust tight and water resistant (immersible approximately 50m/5ATM), ECG licensed, Blood pressure screen, Armor aluminum 2 frame.

42.7 x40.4 x8.6 mm, 31.5 g/ 46.0 x43.7 x8.6 mm, 34g; Glass front (Sapphire crystal), aluminum frame; MIL-STD-810H certified, IP68 dust tight and water resistant (immersible approximately 50m/5ATM), ECG licensed, Blood pressure screen, Armor aluminum 2 frame. Show: 1.34″ / 1.47″ Super AMOLED, 3000 nits (peak), 438x438px/ 480x480px resolution, 9:9 element ratio, 327ppi.

1.34″ / 1.47″ Super AMOLED, 3000 nits (peak), 438x438px/ 480x480px resolution, 9:9 element ratio, 327ppi. Chipset: Snapdragon SW6100 Wear Elite (3 nm).

Snapdragon SW6100 Wear Elite (3 nm). Memory: 32GB 2GB RAM.

32GB 2GB RAM. OS/Software: Android Wear OS 7, One UI Watch 9.

Android Wear OS 7, One UI Watch 9. Rear cam: No.

No. Front video camera: No.

No. Video capture: Rear electronic camera : No.

: No. Battery: 390mAh/ 445mAh; 10W wireless.

390mAh/ 445mAh; 10W wireless. Connection: LTE; eSIM; Wi-Fi 5; BT 6.0; NFC.

LTE; eSIM; Wi-Fi 5; BT 6.0; NFC. Misc: Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, altimeter, compass, SpO2, temperature level (skin), BioActive, antioxidant index.

The Watch9 has actually seen less modifications than the Ultra2. There is no genuine chassis redesign for this one. The Watch9 is still provided in 2 sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Their measurements are 42.7 x 40.4 x 8.6 mm (31.5 g) and 46.0 x 43.7 x 8.6 mm (34.0 g), respectively, so generally no modification given that the Watch8. The develop includes a familiar aluminum chassis and a Sapphire crystal for the front. Similar to in 2015, the Watch9 gets IP68 accreditation, making it immersible approximately 50m/5ATM.

Regretfully, there is no battery capability boost like on the Ultra2, just an ever-so-slight bump: 390mAh on the 40mm one and 390mAh on the 44mm design.

Left: Samsung Galaxy Watch9 44mm – Right: Samsung Galaxy Watch9 40mm

The vanilla Watch9 does not get a brightness increase either. Still, the 1.47-inch (480×480)and 1.34-inch(438×438) panels stay ranked at around 3,000 nits, which is extremely reputable. Like the Ultra2, these likewise have Full Color Always On Display assistance.

Samsung did still alter something- the chipset. The internal Exynos W1000 has actually been switched for a Snapdragon SW6100 Wear Elite. Once again, much like with the Ultra2, we aren’t sure precisely what impact that will have on functionality and battery life. We’ll simply need to wait and see.

And similar to on the Ultra2, the brand-new chipset here does bring along some little connection enhancements like dual-band Wi-Fi air conditioner and Bluetooth 6.0. Aside from that, the Watch9 still gets NFC and GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS for placing. The sensing unit list appears the same and consists of: Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal Sensor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor.

The Watch9 has a bit more range when it concerns colors. The 40mm variation is readily available in Cream and Graphite, while the 44mm one can be gotten in Graphite and Silver.[ 19659071]< img src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-watch9-watch-ultra2-hands-on/lifestyle2/-216/gsmarena_017.jpg"height ="143" alt ="Samsung Galaxy Watch9 band options - Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Watch Ultra2 hands-on review">



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Samsung Galaxy Watch9 band choices

First-party band alternatives for the Watch9 consist of: Sports Band – a now thinner and softer all-rounder for everyday usage, Misty Band – a premium soft silicone alternative with an elegant two-tone style and Fabric Band – a light-weight material alternative.