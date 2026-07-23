Apple’s Mac roadmap for the next 2 years leakages

According to a brand-new report from Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to launch a brand-new entry-level MacBook Pro powered by the M6 chip before completion of this year. The exact same timespan apparently likewise uses to some brand-new iMacs.

The MacBook Ultra with OLED touchscreen, anticipated to be provided in 14″ and 16″ sizes, is stated to be “on track for release between the end of this year and early next year”This will be powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The Ultra is supposedly being evaluated with macOS 27.1, which is anticipated to appear at the end of October, so the hardware is certainly not introducing before that.

< img width ="1200" height ="800" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/apple-mac-roadmap-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Apple's Mac roadmap for the next two years leaks">

An upgraded MacBook Air is can be found in early 2027. Later on next year, there will likewise be an upgraded entry-level MacBook Pro with the M7 chip, and a brand-new MacBook Neo with the A19 Pro chip. The MacBook Neo will obviously be “periodically” revitalized with brand-new colors too.

A Mac mini with the M5 Pro and base M6 chips remains in screening too, in addition to Mac Studio designs with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra, however the timing of their release is uncertain as it’s obviously depending on “the state of memory-chip supplies”A MacBook Air with an OLED screen might show up as early as 2028, and after that, there will likewise be an OLED iMac.

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