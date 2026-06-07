Hong Kong Customs identifies 2 drug trafficking cases including travelers at airport (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

Hong Kong Customs discovered 2 drug trafficking cases including luggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport the other day (June 5) and today (June 6), and took an overall of about 3.4 kgs of thought drug and 16 kg of presumed marijuana buds, with an overall approximated market price of about $5.6 million. 2 females were jailed.

In the very first case, a 23-year-old female traveler got here in Hong Kong from Sao Paulo, Brazil, by means of Istanbul, Turkey, the other day afternoon. Throughout customizeds clearance, Customs officer discovered about 3.4 kg of thought drug hid inside 2 statues in her check-in travel suitcase. Thirty-four duty-not-paid cigarettes and one piece of alternative cigarette smoking were likewise discovered inside her carry-on luggage. The female was then jailed.

In the 2nd case, a 22-year-old female guest showed up in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand, today. Throughout customizeds clearance, Customs officers discovered about 16kg of thought marijuana buds inside her check-in luggage. She was consequently apprehended.

Examinations of the 2 cases are continuous.

Customizeds will continue to step up enforcement versus drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department likewise advises members of the general public to remain alert and not take part in drug trafficking activities for financial return. They should decline working with or delegation from another celebration to bring regulated products into and out of Hong Kong. They are likewise advised not to bring unidentified products for other individuals.

Customizeds will continue to use a danger evaluation technique and concentrate on choosing travelers from high-risk areas for clearance to fight global drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in an unsafe drug is a major offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life jail time.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, cigarettes are dutiable products to which the DCO uses. Anyone who imports, handle, has, offers or purchases illegal cigarettes dedicates an offense. The optimum charge upon conviction is a fine of $2 million and jail time for 7 years.

Under the Import and Export Ordinance, importing an alternative cigarette smoking item is accountable to an optimum fine of $2 million and jail time for 7 years.

Members of the general public might report any thought drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its devoted crime-reporting e-mail account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online kind (eform.cefs.gov.hk/ form/ced002).