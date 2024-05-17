A New Hope for Patients with Chronic wounds , saving Amputation and Septicemia

Ar-Riyad, Saudi Arabia May 16, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – The Canadian company “DCare Medical Supply” and its research center in Britain were able to achieve a modern technology to solve the problems of chronic wounds, the most important of which are the problems of foot amputations in diabetics, as well as the problems of bed sores, which result in Septicemia and may lead to the death of many patients, as well as Chronic wound problems that result after major surgeries, such as joint replacement surgeries and other surgeries for diabetics and elderly patients, and the resulting chronic wounds.

The technique of treating wounds using tissue construction engineering comes after dozens of medical research and clinical experiments and trials, in which the wound is supplied with a “support” network of artificial tissue, similar in composition to the body’s tissue so that the body can completely form the tissue and close the wound, as most patients with chronic wounds suffer from The body’s inability to create the primitive network on which the rest of the tissue is built. Dr. Ihab Tadros President of DCare Medical Canada, Says to provide the body with this mesh support, which is composed of fine threads made of “NanoFibers” tissue. These threads are woven with high technology in a way and system that resembles the first mesh of Primary tissue that the body creates as the first step in the stages of tissue healing. This mesh “stent” is placed inside the wound according to the depth and area size, “as this stent is made in several sizes to fit most sizes of chronic wounds” – and thus we have provided the wound with what it is unable to form at the beginning of the Primary tissue stage. Dr. Ihab Tadros says, “ This technology has saved millions of patients around the world who suffer from chronic wounds, amputation, and Septicemia, in which the patient often lives for long periods of time suffering until facing Amputation or death. Currently, DCare Medical Canada is seeking “as part of its educational campaign“ to establish several centers in hospitals and wound treatment centers around the world, “so that the hospital or centers can manufacture Wound Matrices within the hospitals to suit and serve all types of wounds, as the manufacturing takes place within a few minutes through a device. A state-of-the-art facility that can produce hundreds of Matrices within hours, so that the hospital can provide the highest and most accurate and Customized treatment services to its patients. The company also provides a treatment system that is used before placing these wound Matrices, “which includes a system for Debridement, cleaning and washing wounds before placing the Matrix and special wound dressings Made from “ Nanofibers “ that are placed on the wound after the Matrix is applied.

www.dcaremedical.ca

Media Contact