RX India Announces the launch of India Paper Expo

RX India, a renowned organizer of B2B trade exhibitions and events, is proud to announce the launch of the India Paper Expo (IPE). A three-day Expo is scheduled to take place from September 25th to September 27th,2024 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, the India Paper Expo promises to be a comprehensive platform for stakeholders in the paper and pulp industry. The show shall be co-located with India Corr Expo & India Folding Carton for this year’s edition. RX India anticipates a collective participation of over 10,000 industry experts in attendance collectively from the 3 trade shows.

The core objective of the India Paper Expo is to raise awareness about sustainable practices in paper production and promote eco-friendly solutions. With a comprehensive showcase tailored to various segments of the paper industry, IPE will offer exhibitors and attendees alike the opportunity to explore a wide array of products and services relevant to their specific areas of interest.

Speaking at the launch of a new trade show, Shradha Malik, Senior Project Manager said “The India Paper Expo aims to cater to the diverse needs of the paper industry from machinery to pulp sources for manufacturers, new inks, printing technologies, and paper types for printers, and innovative materials and converting equipment for packaging specialists. By providing a platform that addresses these various segments, the expo aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange and the adoption of sustainable practices throughout the industry.”

India stands as a prominent player in the global pulp and paper industry, boasting impressive growth rates with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2024 and 2032.As the packaging sector undergoes a transformative shift towards sustainability, paper-based packaging emerges as a preferred alternative to plastic. The urgent call for digitalization presents a pivotal opportunity, with the potential to save the industry USD 20 billion by 2025, enhancing productivity, minimizing waste and bolstering safety standards. At India Paper Expo, we endeavor to spotlight cutting-edge technologies and champion sustainability initiatives, paving the way for eco-friendly solutions in paper production.

Shri Harish Madan, President of ICCMA, extends warmest congratulations to RX India for launching the much-anticipated India Paper Expo. This is a significant development for the paper industry, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition. We are also delighted to witness the phenomenal successful achievements of the 10 editions of IndiaCorr Expo and India Folding Carton so far. These established shows have made a commendable contribution to the industry and their co-location with the India Paper Expo creates a truly comprehensive platform. ICCMA is happy to lend its full support to this exciting initiative. This co-location will bring immense value to both exhibitors and visitors, fostering new connections and propelling the paper industry forward.

RX India expects participation from around 250 + domestic and international brands from the paper industry, with a focus on attracting leading players such as WestRock India, Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd, Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills, BW Paper Systems, MLM India, Om Sree Papertek, Paswara Papers Ltd, R R Paper, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Limited, Unisource Papers.

About RX India:

RX India is a leader in organizing B2B trade exhibitions and events in India. With a diverse portfolio of ten events covering various sectors, RX India provides unique opportunities for businesses to network, understand market trends, and have unrestricted access to the latest products and technologies. Headquartered in Gurgaon, RX India strives to create an efficient B2B platform, supporting local economies and helping to build diverse and sustainable businesses of all sizes.