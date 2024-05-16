In The Room, a Company Improving Live Event Registration, Hires SEO National™

An up-and-coming company creating a better system for event registration, attendee check-in, and live data tracking enlists SEO National to optimize online visibility.

In The Room solves event registration problems by improving attendee check-in speed, including on-demand badge printing, and offering live data tracking to increase event monetization. To enhance their online presence and strengthen their position as the go-to company for live events, In the Room has teamed up with SEO National™, a leading name in search engine optimization.

In The Room was started by Bill Allen, CEO, a real estate investor who owns 7 Figure Flipping. Allen struggled with the available software while hosting his own live events and set out to make something better. He is looking forward to the partnership with SEO National. Allen shared, “Event registration can be a big pain point for hosts and attendees dealing with long lines, misspelled badges, and last-minute add-ons. We are excited to work with SEO National to help us reach other live event hosts and organizers looking to solve these registration issues and better monetize events.”

Damon Burton, President of SEO National, enthusiastically welcomed In The Room to SEO National. “I am thrilled to have In The Room join the SEO National family. I have seen firsthand how their technology can cut down on live event registration and check-in times, and keep things running smoothly. We are excited to help them expand their digital reach so that they may change the way live event registration is done.”

Started in 2007, SEO National has a proven record of strengthening businesses’ online visibility by utilizing first-rate search engine optimization techniques. The partnership will provide In the Room with a definite digital advantage.

With SEO National leading In The Room’s search engine optimization, the company’s online visibility will be strong from the start. Bill Allen, CEO, believes that the registration software, check-in technology, and live data tracking capabilities provided by In The Room are exactly what live event hosts are searching for. He stated, “What would it be like at live events if you could know who was in the room at all times?” To learn more about how In The Room can solve live event registration pain points, visit www.InTheRoom.live.

About In The Room

In The Room is an event in a box hardware and software platform that allows live event and conference coordinators the ability to create a hassle-free experience for attendees from registration. It enables the scalability and speed of a self-service event check-in process with the ability to monetize check-in VIP offers and upsells.