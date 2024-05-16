Asheville Veganfest is Sprouting Up in Pack Square Park this Spring

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Asheville, NC – May 8, 2024 – On Sunday, June 2, 2024, we are back in Asheville, NC, for Asheville SpringFest, an event to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Asheville area and beyond. This year we are coming back to Asheville in the spring and the fall. The festival is presented by Animal Haven of Asheville, a locally based animal sanctuary. This event is produced by the group behind Vegfest Expos, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based out of Wake Forest, NC, and Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit founded in 2004 and based in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

We want to highlight two of our biggest sponsors, Superieur Electrolytes and local business Spare Chaynge. We greatly appreciate their annual support.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as A Peace of Soul, Dare Vegan Cheese, Soul’s Kitchen, and local favorites Ginger’s Revenge and Sweet Squeeze Lemonade, while listening to our DJ spinning the tunes and MZ Jazzy emceeing, plus the children (and adults) can play in our Family Fun Zone, with free face painting and our new for 2024 free photo booth. Over 50 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor live map can be found on our website, vegfestexpos.com and our Eventeny page, https://www.eventeny.com/events/asheville-springfest-9405/.

“This is our most popular festival,” Event Producer Helene Greenberg shares. “It made sense to have two of them so the public can enjoy attending in both the spring and the fall.”

Asheville SpringFest will take place, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Pack Square Park, right in the heart of Downtown Asheville, NC.

Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation; spend $10 or more in our booth, and you’ll get a free swag bag (while supplies last) along with VIP and VIP PLUS options. Attendees are encouraged to get a free ticket and donate to help our vendors gauge how much to bring/prepare. For $25, you can get a VIP ticket and receive an upgraded goodie bag of samples, 25 entries into our raffle to win fabulous prizes from our sponsors, and first entry to the venue at 10:30 am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat, our VIP PLUS is $35 and includes a reusable bag (unfilled and different from the VIP bags) and our Be Kind t-shirt. All are welcome to our events, and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged, and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items. Water, provided by our water sponsor, Vital Flow Water, Co, will be available for purchase ahead of and at the festival. Help us reduce the amount of plastic by bringing your own bottle to fill for $3, or use our compostable cup for $5 and get unlimited alkaline water for the duration of the festival.

vegfestexpos.com

