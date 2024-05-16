Ten-8 Fire & Safety Forsyth Refurbishment Facility Grand Opening

Ten-8 Fire & Safety held the grand opening of its new refurbishment service facility in Forsyth, GA, today. In the United States, Ten-8 Fire and Safety holds a significant position as a distributor of fire and emergency apparatus and equipment. The refurbishment facility in Forsyth allows us to make a more significant impact and serve first responders in the Southeast US.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our refurbishment center in Forsyth, GA,” said Keith Chapman, President and CEO of Ten-8. “In recent years, customers have expressed more interest in the refurbishment of apparatus as they continue to maintain their fleet. This facility will specialize in the refurbishment and major repair of emergency apparatus. Our service team has worked incredibly hard to prepare for this new facility, and we are excited to show it to our customers.”

The Forsyth Refurbishment Service Center is located at 1739 Collier Road, Forsyth, GA. The phone number is (866) 994.6455. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at Ten8Fire.com.

About Ten-8 Fire & Safety

Ten-8 Fire and Safety is a major United States distributor of fire and emergency apparatus and equipment. Focused on serving customers in Florida and Georgia, our knowledgeable sales, service, and support staff comprises over 200 employees. For almost 40 years, we have worked hard to improve our business and expand our customer base, continually investing in our personnel and facilities. Operating out of nine service locations, we strive to make our service experience second to none!