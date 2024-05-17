Day of Rock 2 Festival: Asheville’s Premier All-Rock Music Event is Set to Rock the Grey Eagle on August 17 and 18

Day of Rock, LLC, is bringing a 2 day all rock music festival to Asheville, the Day of Rock 2 Festival.

Day of Rock 2 Festival will make its highly anticipated inauguration at the Grey Eagle with an impressive lineup, promising two days of non-stop rock ‘n roll excitement on August 17 and 18. From classic rock anthems to cutting-edge modern sounds, attendees can expect an incredible lineup of some of the top local, regional and national Rock bands.

Founded on the belief that rock music has the power to inspire, unite, and uplift, the festival celebrates the rich legacy and vibrant future of the genre. Through electrifying live performances and a commitment to community engagement, Day of Rock 2 Festival aims to create unforgettable experiences for music lovers while supporting important causes.

Located at the iconic Grey Eagle in Asheville, Day of Rock 2 Festival offers music lovers a unique opportunity to experience the raw energy and passion of live rock performances in an intimate and vibrant setting.

In addition to providing a great musical experience, Day of Rock 2 Festival is committed to making a positive impact on the community. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Children’s Hope Alliance of Asheville, supporting their mission to empower children and families to achieve their full potential.

“We are thrilled to bring Day of Rock 2 Festival to Asheville,” said Kreig Marks, Managing Partner. “This is the first multi-day all- rock festival to hit Asheville and we hope for it to become a cornerstone of the city’s thriving music scene, attracting rock enthusiasts from near and far. With an incredible lineup of rock bands and a commitment to giving back to the community, this year’s festival promises to be an incredible experience for everyone involved. We can’t wait to rock out with music lovers from across the region and support the important work of the Children’s Hope Alliance.”

Tickets for Day of Rock 2 Festival are available now, with options for two-day and VIP passes. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Asheville’s ultimate rock music event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dayofrockfestivals.com.

