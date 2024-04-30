Love & War -the-Flag Musical on Headphones

Composer Nathan Felix Combines Tech, Music and Theatre at Fringe

Composer, Nathan Felix is back in Orlando to present another immersive music performance on headphones at Fringe Orlando starting May 15 and running through May 27. ”Love & War” is an immersive experience, featuring live theater and orchestral music projected through headphones and an audience interactive capture-the-flag battle, where the line between performers and audience will intentionally be blurred. Felix took Fringe by storm in 2019 with his “silent” headphone opera, Fury in Sound: Séance, winning best musical and best original score.

Nathan Felix Productions presents this offbeat capture the flag adventure. Inspired by the surrealist work of Andy Kaufman and featuring an original score by Felix, delivered via headphones. This new work will allow the audience to hear the entire “live” performance via their headphones which will be given out before the concert. After receiving a set of headphones, the audience will be guided to an outdoor area in Loch Haven Park alongside the cast. Scenes take place in various areas, so as the cast moves to different areas, the wireless headphones allow the audience to follow the cast while still hearing the music. The audience will be divided in two with one side assisting Rainbow Danger, the commander of the Armies of the East and Neon Tangerine, to rescue Shadow Chic from the evil grip of the other side helping Acidophilus Utimatus III and Zhean-Arelius protect their clan.

Felix wrote the script for Love & War. The cast features local actors Lniarae Blevins, Julissa Garcia Casiano, Gianna Jackson, Josh Miller, Adourin Owens, Reese Twilla and Michaela Wright. In addition to composing the music, Felix is also directing the show. Laurenna Roma is producing and stage managing, Leah Blais is running sound and Kylee Taylor is the sound designer. All shows are 40 minutes and change location along the sidewalk in Loch Haven Park. Please bring ID to temporarily trade for a pair of headphones. Through the headphones, each listener can hear both dialogue and music that is being performed live and thus immersed and part of the performance.

What: Love & War, an Interactive Headphone Experience by Nathan Felix

When: The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Where: Loch Haven Park

Address: 777 E Princeton St. Orlando, FL 32803

Ticket: $12

About Nathan Felix:

Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix has premiered 15 operas, 4 symphonies and various chamber works in Spain, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Portugal, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his Hispanic heritage.