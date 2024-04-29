Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev inaugurated Comprehensive Cancer Centre at Manipal Hospital Baner

With an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care, Manipal Hospital in Baner, Pune, has introduced a state-of-the-art cancer centre to offer the entire spectrum of advanced cancer therapies under one roof. This comprehensive cancer care centre will provide patients with holistic care throughout their cancer journey, starting right from their diagnosis till their final treatment and recovery. The new cancer care centre was inaugurated by legendary Indian cricket team captain and recipient of Padma Bhushan Shri Kapil Dev.

This new facility will be supervised by a highly skilled, experienced, and dedicated team of Onco Surgeons, Radiation Oncologist, Medical Oncologist, Haematologist, physicians, medical physicists, technologists and technicians with extensive experience in administering cancer therapies and treating patients. The hospital will now have cutting-edge diagnostic modalities and state-of-the-art treatment options for cancer care, including the diagnostic capabilities of PET CT, Core Biopsy, Mammogram, Bone Marrow Transplant, Chemotherapy, LINAC Radiation Therapy, Customised Medical Oncology, and Pain Management Therapy, giving holistic cancer care for all age groups.

The comprehensive cancer care centre will have a team of highly specialised team of doctors, including Dr. Karan Chanchlani (radiation oncology), Dr. Lakhan Kashyap (medical oncology), Dr. Rahul Wagh (oncosurgery), and Dr.Rajendra Pol (hematology), who will be heading each spectrum of the cancer department at Manipal Hospital, Baner.

On the inauguration of the cancer centre, legendary Indian cricketer Shri Kapil Dev said, “Cancer is a battle that affects so many lives, and it’s important to have facilities like this offering comprehensive and advanced treatment to the patient along with hope for a better life. This new facility at Manipal Hospital, Baner, represents a significant step forward in cancer care, not just for Pune but for the entire region. I’m sure, with their commitment to offering the best healthcare service, Manipal Hospital will fight every cancer battle for their patients.”

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Anand Mote, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospital, Baner, said, “The addition of this new Comprehensive cancer centre will make Manipal Hospital, Baner, one of very few comprehensive cancer care centres in Pune to offer holistic treatment to the cancer patients. We always aim to provide the best healthcare services to our patient and this new centre is an example of our patient-centric approach and clinical excellence. With a team of highly skilled specialists and cutting-edge technology, we aim to empower patients battling cancer and significantly improve their quality of life.”

Manipal Hospital Baner is dedicated to ensuring the accessibility of the most advanced treatments and comprehensive care to cancer patients and helping them to live their best lives. By utilising advanced technology, the hospital stands strong to combat cancer for patients of all ages (including children), with a focus on quaternary care at its core.