THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Connor Garnett Announce New Partnership

THORLO, the leading manufacturer of cushioned activity socks, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Connor Garnett, a top-ranked Pickleball athlete. As Connor ascends in Pickleball, THORLO proudly stands by his side to provide him with the support and comfort he needs to excel on the court.

Connor’s athletic journey began at a young age, driven by his passion for Tennis. From his undefeated high school career to his time playing Division I tennis at Santa Clara University, Connor has consistently showcased exceptional talent and dedication to his sport. His achievements include earning the prestigious Sportsmanship Award for all athletes across the 12 West Coast Conference schools during his tenure at the University of Nottingham in England.

Now pursuing Pickleball full-time, Connor is making significant strides in the sport, holding a top 3 position in the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) singles ranking and boasting over 10 pro medals across all events. His remarkable skill and dedication have earned him a place on the premier MLP (Major League Pickleball) team, the Bay Area Breakers. As he continues to shine in Pickleball, THORLO is proud to support him and ensure he can perform at his best during every match.

“We are pleased to welcome Connor Garnett to the THORLO family,” said Martin Lieberman, CEO of Lamour Group, the parent company of the THORLO brand. “His commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values as a brand. We look forward to supporting Connor as he continues to make his mark in Pickleball.”

With its reputation for engineering socks specifically for Pickleball, THORLO aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality foot protection to optimize performance on the court. THORLO socks offer essential protection against the rapid stops and movements in Pickleball, ensuring that athletes like Connor can perform at their peak without compromise.

THORLO is excited to support Connor on his journey as he continues to shine as a rising star on the PPA tour.

About THORLO:

THORLO is an American manufacturer from North Carolina established in 1980 with a legacy of engineering cushioned socks for every activity. Threading care and human-first design into every stitch, they are devoted to making everyone’s feet feel unstoppable.